Ulrika Jonsson has described herself as “God’s gift to the younger man”, and suggested that she’s on the lookout for a new toyboy.

In her column for The Sun Online, the mum-of-four, 53, said that she would happily date any man over the age of 21.

But she admitted that being with a younger fella may not go down well with her oldest children, who are in their 20s.

Ulrika Jonsson says she finds younger men “perilously appealing” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who has Ulrika Jonsson dated?

Ulrika has walked down the aisle three times, marrying John Turnbull, Lance Gerrard-Wright and then Brian Monet, who she divorced in 2019.

And in her column, she said that she doesn’t want to marry again.

She said: “I don’t want kids and marriage, I want laughter, good food and sex… please. To that end, surely I’m God’s gift to the younger man?”

Ulrika has had a number of high-profile romances since springing to fame in 1989 as a weather presenter on Good Morning Britain.

In the mid-1990s, she dated James Crossley – aka Hunter from Gladiators – who was six years her junior.

Ulrika was co-presenting the game show at the time.

Ulrika Jonsson once dated James Crossley – Hunter from Gladiators (Credit: ITV)

What did Ulrika Jonsson say about younger men?

Ulrika seems sure that dating younger men is the way forward for her, describing the idea as “perilously appealing”.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner even hinted that she may have enjoyed a fling with a toyboy very recently.

She said: “There may have been a recent, little dalliance with someone 21 or so years younger than me… I couldn’t possibly say, but the fact is that it’s enormously exciting for an old bird.”

Ulrika said she doesn’t know how having a toyboy will sit with her children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Ulrika acknowledged that people may judge her for dating younger men – not least her own children.

In addition, the Swedish-born star admitted: “I suppose I would need to consider that my oldest son is 26 and my oldest daughter 20. And I’m not convinced it would sit well with them.”

