Ulrika Jonsson has defended Stacey Solomon after she was criticised for having her kids with three different dads.

The Loose Women star, 31, was forced to hit back on Instagram last week, after a troll told her it was “very sad” to have her sons “always part”.

However, Ulrika, who has four children with four different men, begged to differ.

What did Ulrika Jonsson say about her kids?

Over the years, Ulrika has also came up against trolls and was cruelly nicknamed “4×4” by some.

Writing in The Sun, the 53-year-old explained: “The simple truth – which applies to both me and Stacey – is that we are good, caring mothers.

I stand tall and proud with Ms Solomon

“We chose to have our children – we longed for them, regardless of the circumstances of their creation. We love them more than anything in the world.

“And we both nurture our children, keep them by our sides, care for and pay for them. We did not sow our seeds and disappear.”

In addition, Ulrika said: “We chose to take responsibility, to carry these creations in our own arms, sometimes with the assistance of others, sometimes on our own.

“I fail to see the issue with that. My children see themselves as whole siblings and are better adjusted than many other children I know.”

She added: “So I stand tall and proud with Ms Solomon. Who knows, had life taken yet another turn, I might have had more children by more men. I am now actually a 4×3, as my second child was legally adopted by my ex-husband. But it changes nothing.”

Ulrika has four children – sons Malcolm and Cameron and daughters Bo and Martha.

Stacey hits back at a troll

Last week, Stacey slammed a user for commenting on her family structure.

The troll initially said: “It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart.

“Oh well, I suppose you’re happy about it.”

Defending herself, Stacey then replied: “Woah there Wilma! It’s far too early for that kind of judgement.

“Of course, I’m happy about it. They’re the best thing that ever happened to me, no matter how they happened to me.”

As well as one-year-old son Rex with fiancé Joe Swash, the presenter has Zachery, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Stacey firstly welcomed Zachery with her teen boyfriend Dean Cox.

Meanwhile, four years later, she gave birth to Leighton with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Barnham.

