Ulrika Jonsson has revealed that daughter Bo had to go to hospital this week.

The 53-year-old star had taken to Instagram to let fans know that daughter Bo had been taken to hospital.

But now, Ulrika has updated fans on her condition and thanked everyone for their kind words and support.

Ulrika revealed a hospital visit for Bo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ulrika Jonsson say about her daughter?

Bo, 21, suffers from a congenital heart defect and was taken in this week.

Ulrika took to her Instagram Stories to let fans know Bo had gone into hospital earlier in the week.

Pictured laying in bed and looking up into the camera, Ulrika revealed that Bo had now been discharged.

She said: “When your plan for an early, good night’s sleep goes Pete Tong.

“Hourly, daughterly updates from the hosp. Finally discharged.

“Will update later. [Thank you] for kind messages.”

She also shared a snap of mother and daughter, and captioned it: “Miss you stoopid.” [Sic]

Ulrika updated fans on Bo’s condition (Credit: Instagram)

What was the update?

Ulrika updated fans on Tuesday morning (April 27) on Bo’s progress.

She showed a fun image of Bo covering her face.

The mum-of-four said: “Oldest female Ungrateful is no longer in hospital.

“Nothing solved yet but so grateful for your kind comments and thoughts.”

She finished the message with a red-heart emoji.

Bo has had her COVID-19 vaccine

Although Ulrika did not disclose why Bo had to be taken to hospital, her eldest daughter had to have life-saving heart surgery as a baby.

And during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bo was in the at-risk category.

Which is why Ulrika sounded so relieved when Bo received her vaccine jab in February.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of Bo with her vaccination card.

She said: “For all those with full hearts, functioning hearts, borrowed hearts, broken hearts and biologically faulty hearts, this has made my heart sing.

“Ungrateful with congenital heart defect has been vaccinated. And breathe…”