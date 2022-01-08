TV personality Ulrika Jonsson has titillated her Instagram followers with a bra selfie showing off her many tattoos.

Ulrika, 54, showed off her body art yesterday (Friday January 7) with a cheeky snap in her underwear.

The image also displayed her flat abs – and appears to have been shared ahead of a night out.

Ulrika Jonsson has at least 13 tattoos across her body (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Ulrika Jonsson and tattoos: how many does she have?

Ulrika has at least 13 tattoos on her body, including a red devil inked on her bum.

She opened up about the meanings ascribed to the designs in 2020 after going on a tatt spree.

Her explanation came shortly after Ulrika picked up four new tattoos in a single day.

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson slams Katie Price for ‘stupidity’ following drink-drive sentencing

However, reports suggest Ulrika may have had even more inkings in the last twelve months.

It is believed she has ‘Mother of Bullies’ – referring to bulldogs, alongside a paw print and the name Dexter – added to her shoulder.

Ulrika Jonsson shows off her inkings on her arms and collarbone (Credit: Instagram @ulrikajonssonofficial)

Ulrika also had a huge sunflower added to her arm in tribute to late pet Nessie.

And she also had a broken heart on her right ring finger filled in to show a full red heart.

But in the recent image shared on Stories, Ulrika’s tatts on her arms and collarbone were most visible.

Ulrika posted again, seemingly after her night out (Credit: Instagram @ulrikajonssonofficial)

What else did Ulrika post?

Ulrika also documented her night out on Stories. She indicated to fans she enjoyed drinks with Celebs Go Dating co-star Chloe Brockett by captioning a pic: “Had the best night with this one.”

However, Ulrika also hinted she was feeling a little worse for wear the morning after the night before.

She added: “I’m [blank] this morning.”

Read more: Gordon Ramsay idea of having more children is “baffling” claims Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika also indicated the same as she posted a second bathroom selfie.

This one saw her wearing a black silk nightie.

She captioned the pic: “When you come home under the influence of alcohol, with a face of make up on and you think you look cute. But actually you’re just [blank].”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.