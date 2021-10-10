Gordon Ramsay idea of having more children is “baffling” claims Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika Jonsson admits she cannot get her head around why Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay might want more children.

Mum-of-four Ulrika reckons the prospect of the celebrity chef’s family adding a sixth kid to their brood is “baffling”.

But apparently that’s not due to the number of Ramsay sons and daughters but rather because of their parents’ ages.

Gordon Ramsay and eldest daughter Megan Ramsay, 23, cooking together (Credit: Gordon Ramsay YouTube)

Why was Ulrika piping up about Gordon Ramsay and him having children?

Ulrika’s comments came in her column for The Sun.

They appear to have been prompted after Gordon, 54, admitted he’s open to being a father again.

Gordon indicated having their youngest, Oscar, had been an influence in he and Tana discussing more children.

He told the Daily Mail’s You Magazine: “Tana said: ‘Well, let’s start planning’. So I’m like: ‘Oh my God, just pause for two seconds. I’m going to be the oldest dad at school, what’s going to happen on sports day?!’

“But it’s something we’still consider, because it’s been such a joy spending time with Oscar.

“Just watching his first walks on the beach. Watching his first little mouthfuls of food. It has kept us super-active and made us better parents.”

Ulrika believes her maternal feelings have changed over time (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

How Ulrika reacted

Addressing her readers, Ulrika admitted she has “inner gratitude and pleasure” for no longer wanting to be a mum.

Ulrika, 54, conceded aging is less of an issue for men who wish to become fathers.

I see a pregnant woman and I want to puke.

But she was still staggered as to why his wife might wish to go through pregnancy again.

Ulrika wrote: “I know men can seemingly carry on reproducing to infinity and Tana is 47, so it’s not outside the realms of possibility. But why?”

Is it perplexing or natural to leave wanting to be a mother behind?

Once very maternal, Ulrika added she now looks forward to being a grandmother. But at this point in her life, she prefers to ‘drink rum and kiss dogs’ rather than tend to a baby.

“I see a pregnant woman and I want to puke. Not at the woman but the prospect of all that comes with pregnancy and newborns,” Ulrika said.

She also noted how considering motherhood has entirely left her life.

And although that feels “so strange” to her, the TV presenter insisted it does make her feel as if she’s become a different person.

“To have ached and craved for something all your life and then for that longing to have left you is perplexing. Or is it just natural?” Ulrika pondered.

