UK weather snow
UK weather: Snow sweeps in across the country as odds slashed for white Christmas

Could we have a white one to end 2020?

By Paul Hirons

Snow has swept in across the UK as the weather turn has caused odds for a white Christmas to be slashed.

Brits across the country woke up to the white stuff this morning.

And now bookies have revealed that a white Christmas is now odds on.

Snow has swept in across the UK as the weather turn has caused odds for a white Christmas have been slashed (Credit: Pexels.com)

What has been happening with the UK weather and snow?

Essex, Kent and Cornwall saw snow on the ground this morning.

The icy conditions have caused danger for motorists and delays on the road throughout the south and north of England.

There was also ‘thundersnow’ in some areas.

ScotRail says that there is also “significant disruption to services on multiple routes” on its railways.

What is the forecast?

The MET Office has issued severe weather warnings for both today and tomorrow.

It said: “Rain and sleet affecting most areas at times, the rain heavy in places, and may fall as snow in places, mainly this morning.

“Some southern areas turning brighter by afternoon. Cold everywhere, windy for most, gales in coastal areas.”

As for tomorrow (Saturday December 5), the office said:  “Still a lot of cloud bringing most areas some rain at times, perhaps a little wet snow for some, mainly on hills.

“A few brighter, drier exceptions but cold everywhere.”

Is a white Christmas coming to the UK this year? (Credit: Pexels)

What are the odds for a white Christmas?

With the weather turning colder, talk has turned to a white Christmas for 2020.

The Sun reports odds have gone from 10/1 to 6/1.

And, according to bookies Paddy Power, there’s a 5/2 chance there will be snow on the ground at Heathrow Airport in London.

Elsewhere, it’s 3/1 that it will snow in Scotland on the big day.

Meanwhile, Coral goes with 4/5 on for a white Christmas.

