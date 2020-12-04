Snow has swept in across the UK as the weather turn has caused odds for a white Christmas to be slashed.

Brits across the country woke up to the white stuff this morning.

And now bookies have revealed that a white Christmas is now odds on.

What has been happening with the UK weather and snow?

Essex, Kent and Cornwall saw snow on the ground this morning.

The icy conditions have caused danger for motorists and delays on the road throughout the south and north of England.

There was also ‘thundersnow’ in some areas.

ScotRail says that there is also “significant disruption to services on multiple routes” on its railways.

A very messy weather picture for #Friday afternoon, with bands of #rain (and some #snow in places) spiralling around across central and northern areas. Often windy too Brightest in the far south 🌥️ Feeling cold for all of us! #brrr pic.twitter.com/XN7QSdArpF — Met Office (@metoffice) December 4, 2020

What is the forecast?

The MET Office has issued severe weather warnings for both today and tomorrow.

It said: “Rain and sleet affecting most areas at times, the rain heavy in places, and may fall as snow in places, mainly this morning.

“Some southern areas turning brighter by afternoon. Cold everywhere, windy for most, gales in coastal areas.”

As for tomorrow (Saturday December 5), the office said: “Still a lot of cloud bringing most areas some rain at times, perhaps a little wet snow for some, mainly on hills.

“A few brighter, drier exceptions but cold everywhere.”

Is a white Christmas coming to the UK this year? (Credit: Pexels)

What are the odds for a white Christmas?

With the weather turning colder, talk has turned to a white Christmas for 2020.

The Sun reports odds have gone from 10/1 to 6/1.

And, according to bookies Paddy Power, there’s a 5/2 chance there will be snow on the ground at Heathrow Airport in London.

Elsewhere, it’s 3/1 that it will snow in Scotland on the big day.

Meanwhile, Coral goes with 4/5 on for a white Christmas.

