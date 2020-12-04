The I’m A Celebrity 2020 team has been hit with yet another COVID crisis.

And this time several of the ITV show’s crew have reportedly been struck down with coronavirus.

A small group of crew are being reported to have had to self-isolate and let unpaid by ITV as a result.

The Sun reports that this blow came to several crew. Even after they tested negative on subsequent test results.

The freelance staff forced to self-isolate were also told they couldn’t leave North Wales. Until they completed their self-isolation period.

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Shane Richie eliminated (Credit: ITV)

What happened to the crew members that tested positive?

One disgruntled freelancer affected told the paper: “I am a huge fan of the show and love Ant and Dec. But it’s been difficult to watch and laugh at the jokes knowing how much they’re getting paid. Whilst I’m forced to self isolate, without pay.

“While colleagues working for the BBC, on feature films and Netflix productions have been fully compensated for any Covid-related absence from work. That’s not what ITV are prepared to give any of their freelancers.”

ITV have said they are following rules according to HMRC guidelines.

Indeed, ITV has been extremely cautious when it comes to I’m A Celebrity and COVID.

The I’m A Celebrity cast and crew had to self-isolate before entering the castle (Credit: ITV)

What COVID precautions were taken for I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Firstly, the show was forced to relocate from Australia to North Wales.

COVID travel restrictions made it virtually impossible for I’m A Celebrity to film in Australia this year.

What’s more, each of the celebrity contestants and crew members had to self-isolate prior to entering the castle and surrounding sets.

Contestant AJ Pritchard had tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week before the show started.

But after he later tested negative multiple times, he was allowed to join the celebrity line-up after all.

AJ Pritchard tested positive for COVID weeks before going on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

The COVID restrictions also made it too strict to have foreign contestants participate this year.

Typically, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has several big name American contestants.

But this year it simply wasn’t logistically possible.



There also had to be several format changes to the show this year.

For example, family members weren’t able to greet the contestants as they exited the show.

And even Ant and Dec were forced to remain in the I’m A Celeb COVID bubble.

When the pair weren’t filming at the castle, they retreated into a shared luxury Welsh rental house.

