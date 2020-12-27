Brace yourselves folks as UK weather meteorologists are predicting a blanket of snow to cover the UK within the next 24 hours.

After Storm Bella battered Britain overnight, inches of snow could be ahead.

An arctic blast is reportedly heading our way, with temperatures expect to plunge to or below freezing overnight.

Snow has already reached large areas of Scotland and in Cumbria.

A snowy end to the year for the UK? (Credit: Unsplash)

Yellow weather warnings have been issued in the UK

And ‘yellow warnings’ for snow have now been issued by the Met Office for Devon, Dorset, Northern Ireland and further areas of Scotland.

According to their reports, snow and sleet will begin to fall Sunday evening.

However, it looks like the East and South-west of England, plus Wales, may just miss out on the snow.

Meanwhile, people living in Kent and East Sussex are being warned of further heavy rain.

The aftermath of Storm Bella has caused various damage across the nation – and also multiple cases of severe flooding.

Snow has already hit parts of the UK (Credit: Unsplash)

Storm Bella left hundreds without power

In fact, hundreds were even left without power after a power cut affected those in Cornwall, Bath, Bristol, Cardiff, Swansea and even Nottingham.

Several flash floods have been reported, with parts of Yorkshire particularly badly hit.

And as for public transport, trains have been temporarily cancelled in several areas including trains between Bournemouth and Southampton Central.

Meanwhile in Surrey multiple trains to London were cancelled after a tree fell onto the line at Haslemere.

The freezing weather is expected to stay with us for the remainder of the week.

Snow could lead to cancelled trains (Credit: Unsplash)

Freezing nights and icy mornings are predicted, followed by some bright wintry spells.

And while it was a typically cold and wet Christmas Day for millions of Brits – some were lucky enough to enjoy a White Christmas.

Snow fell on Christmas Day in parts of the UK.

It also fell in Suffolk and Humberside, with the Met Office confirming on Twitter:

“Morning everyone, we’ve just had official confirmation that this #Christmas is a white one!

“Leconfield in Humberside reported #snow falling at 5am, and Wattisham in Suffolk also reported recent snow at this time.

“Further updates will be issued as they become available #UKSnow.”

