The Queen ‘forced to scrap New Year’s Eve tradition amid coronavirus restrictions’

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen has reportedly had to scrap one of her New Year’s Eve traditions.

Her Majesty apparently has one particular tradition she always makes sure to take part in every year on the big day.

The beloved royal likes to play a “lucky dip” game with fortune-telling cards while she rings in the new year at Sandringham.

Where will the Queen spend New Year’s Eve?

Tier 4 restrictions had hit the majority of the country.

It means that the Queen and Prince Phillip are unable to venture outside of Windsor Castle.

Every year a footman apparently brings in a box filled with hidden notes that give a hint as to what the coming year could be like.

“Each member of the Royal Family takes a lucky dip. If their particular forecast is not very favourable the poor footman gets the blame,” wrote Author Brian Hoey in his book about the royals.

“The predictions are written up by the household,” a source tells the Express. “But they are approved by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Each member of the family picks out an envelope and reads out their ­prediction to the rest of the room.”

How did the Queen spend Christmas Day?

The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were sadly forced to spend Christmas away from their beloved Sandringham Estate for the first time in 33 years.

Travel restrictions made it impossible for the royals to carry out their usual plans.

Originally, Prince Charles and Camilla had plans to stay with The Queen.

What did the Queen say about coronavirus in her Christmas message?

The spirit of the Queen’s message this year was one of hope for the year ahead.

“For me, this is a source of enduring hope in difficult and unpredictable times,” she told viewers.

“Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness. Some mourning the loss of those dear to them.

“If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.

“Let the spirit of selflessness, love and above all hope guide us in the times ahead.

“It is in that spirit that I wish you a very happy Christmas.”

