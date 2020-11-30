Snow could hit any region in UK as the weather worsens during the first week of December.

Weather forecasters have warned “anywhere” could come in for snowy showers as conditions take a turn for the wintry worse.

Ice is also likely with temperatures dropping to as low as -2C. It is anticipated that most of the country will not see the temperature go higher than 4C or 5C during the week.

Furthermore, once the snow starts, it may be hard to stop. That’s because some reports have suggested snow could fall for several days.

How long will the snow settle in the UK for? (Credit: Pexels)

Indeed, 11 continuous days of snow are predicted from this Thursday until Sunday, December 13.

The Scottish highlands and “upland regions” are expected to be most affected. But nowhere in Britain is safe from the likelihood of snow falling.

We could see some snow falling in showers almost anywhere across the UK.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “We could see some snow falling in showers almost anywhere across the UK on Friday and next weekend.”

The cold snap is expected to arrive in the highlands from Tuesday night, however.

Not now, snow! (Credit: Unsplash)

A wintry weather front pushing south eastwards is likely to ensure a covering of white throughout Scotland.

‘Risk of snow settling’

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the Daily Record: “Once we get into Wednesday afternoon it’ll be much colder with showers turning wintry.

“It’ll feel pretty cold for the rest of the week and into the weekend with an increasing risk of wintry showers in the hills but also low lying areas.

“There may be some snow accumulating in the hills but also a risk of it settling in the lowlands.”

Snow could fall for 11 days (Credit: Pexels)

Meanwhile, in Wales, the snow is likely to only appear on higher ground.

BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar told WalesOnline: “A mild start to the working week with some dense fog across south Wales.

“Patchy rain will spread southwards through Monday. Looking drier on Tuesday.

“By the end of the week it will turn pretty cold with snow likely on higher ground above 200 metres.”

Blustery showers are expected for later on in the week, as are strong coastal winds and overnight frost.

This evening, however, cloud will clear and lead to a chilly night.

