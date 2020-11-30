Fans support the Thomas brothers as Scott breaks his silence on dad Dougie’s death

Ryan Thomas and his brothers Scott and Adam have been flooded with messages of support following the tragic death of their beloved dad Dougie James.

Former Love Island star Scott broke the news on Instagram yesterday (November 29), alongside a series of heartwarming family snaps.

In the touching tribute, Scott hailed his dad as a “Manchester legend” and revealed his “legacy will live on”.

Dougie James death: What did Ryan Thomas’ brother say?

In the lengthy post, Scott penned: “The word legend can sometimes be thrown around but when it comes to my Dad there was no question. He was the epitome of a star and you felt it every moment you were in his company.

“My Dad’s life was one that he lived to the fullest and his stories would keep us entertained for hours. From touring with the Jackson 5 to warming up for James Brown my dad had done it all with the Soul Train.

He knew everyone and touched so many lives

“People might think my Dad is well known because of us but he was a Manchester legend well before our time.

“I used to be so proud when strangers from all over would come up to me and say are you ‘Dougie James’ son?’ He knew everyone and touched so many lives.”

Ryan Thomas’ brother Scott broke his silence on his dad’s death (Credit: ITV2)

Sharing a selection of photos and videos of his dad, Scott added: “My dad just knew how to make people smile and he was genuinely the funniest man I’ve ever known.

“I can’t believe how truly lucky I was to have him living with me these last 6 months. We’ve made up for so much lost time and shared so many little special memories.”

The reality star concluded the post by insisted Dougie would now “live on through me, Adam and Ryan“.

Dougie’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Dougie James was hailed a ‘Manchester legend’ by his son (Credit: ITV2)

What did followers say?

Ryan, Scott and Adam’s celebrity pals rushed to support the grieving brothers.

Alan Halsall wrote: “Sending all my love mate to the Family.”

Samia Longchambon commented: “Sending you all so much love Scott.. Dougie will live on through you and Ry and Adam for sure xxx.”

Lydia Bright said: “Sending lots of love.”

While Michelle Keegan added a love heart emoji.

The 72-year-old singer gained popularity with TV viewers earlier this year on Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai.

During the show, Dougie and his sons were followed on a trip to India to explore their family heritage.

Ryan and his younger brothers Adam and Scott previously lived with their mother after their dad walked out when they were younger.

As a result, Ryan became a father figure to his siblings in Dougie’s absence.

