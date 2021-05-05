The UK weather could pick up in the next few days, with temperatures in London and the south east rising to 20C – latest reports predict.

After a wet and miserable Bank Holiday weekend, Brits may get the chance to enjoy to some sunshine and head outdoors.

According to the Met Office, this weekend could see some parts of the UK basking in a mini-heatwave.

Brits in London and the south east should prepare for hot weather this weekend (Credit: Pexels)

What’s the latest UK weather update?

Steven Keates from the Met Office explained things are set to pick up on Saturday (May 8).

He added: “We are going to finally see something a little warmer coming our way probably by this coming Saturday.

“There will certainly be a different feel to the weather compared to what we’ve had for weeks and weeks.

Read more: UK weather forecast predicts snow will cover parts of the country

“We will probably have a more humid feel. If you are staying in a pub beer garden it may well be that the nights won’t turn cold so quickly with the warmer air.”

Furthermore, he shared: “There is some uncertainty as to how this is going to play out but temperatures potentially just scraping above 20 degrees by May 8 or 9.

“London and the M11 corridor seems a fairly reasonable stab at where it will be warmest come Saturday depending on how much cloud there is around.”

The UK has been hit with miserable weather in recent days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Brits divided as pubs are urged by breweries to ‘sneak up prices’ as they open post-lockdown

Despite some chances of showers on Saturday, temperatures are looking fairly good.

Meanwhile, according to the Evening Standard, Sunday (May 9) will be better.

Forecasters predict a dry day, with temperatures rising to 19C.

‘A welcome change’

Mr Keates continued: “It will be a welcome change for those looking forward to warmer weather after a chilly start to May.

“It’s not quite so bone chillingly cold like it has been over the last few weeks. April was notably cold, particularly by night, and much of this coming week is also going to be cold by day and by night so we are going to have to wait until the end of the week for something warm.”

Furthermore, it comes shortly after forecasters predicted snow following one of the chilliest May Bank Holidays on-record.

There'll still be some heavy showers 🌨️ around this evening, so best keep an umbrella to hand if you are heading out 🌂 It will feel chilly too, with temperatures falling quickly under clear skies after dark 📉 pic.twitter.com/ZLjLGVVYI3 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 5, 2021

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.