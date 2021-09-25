The UK will enjoy its last two days of summer sun this weekend before autumnal weather conditions sweep in.

Temperatures will reach a glorious 25˚c in parts of the country today (September 25), including London and the southeast.

Tomorrow will see highs of 23˚c with more cloud coverage but still plenty of sunshine to go around.

Western England and Wales will experience clouds and some rain this morning, with sunshine and 21c˚ highs moving in for the afternoon.

Brits are expected to flock to beaches to make the most of the last days of summer (Credit: Pexels)

Northwestern Scotland will be windy but dry with sunny spells and temperature highs of 21˚c.

While it will be dry and bright expect some strong southerly winds along the coast.

Monday will bring in the new season, with Met Office predictions for lower temperatures, rain and wind all in place.

UK weather: Met Office heatwave predictions

Nicky Maxey, for the Met Office, said: “You’re much more likely to see highs of 23 degrees more widely but we could see some spots reaching highs of 24 or 25˚C.

“It will be similar on Sunday, with places such as Lincolnshire potentially seeing similar temperatures, but still the higher temperatures being in isolated pockets rather than widespread.”

Mr Maxey added: “Sunday perhaps will see an increased chance of rain, but there’s still plenty of sunny spells around and fine weather.”

Autumn temperatures are on their way (Credit: Pexels)

He added: “But we have got a cold front moving into Northern Ireland and Scotland on Sunday and then crossing from east to west of the UK on Monday.

“That’s bringing some potentially heavy rain.

“There’s still some sunshine scattered round on Monday but we could see heavier showers.”

The active weather front will push in from the west on Monday bringing heavy rain and blustery winds with it.

Expert Met Office meteorologist Adam Thornhill said: “For the rest of this week and for the weekend, we will continue to see low-pressure systems bringing blustery weather to the north of the UK whereas further south the drier, warmer weather remains thanks to the influence of high pressure extending up from the Azores.

“However, a shift in the position of the jet stream brings a change in our weather next week, allowing a cold front associated with a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic to spread eastwards bringing wet and windy conditions across the whole country throughout Monday.

“Behind the cold front, conditions will feel much more autumnal with a cooler feel and blustery showers for many.”

