UK to endure ‘freezing’ November as ‘significant cold’ weather expected across Europe

After a wet but fairly mild October, November is set to be ‘freezing’ across the United Kingdom.

And it is all thanks to La Nina, the cooling of the ocean surface temperatures across central and east-central equatorial Pacific.

Between November 9 and November 22 are predicted to be the coldest days of the month.

According a BBC weather television report, we are set for a very chilly couple of weeks indeed.

We are facing a freezing month this November (Credit: Unsplash)

Why is November set to be so cold?

The BBC forecast states: “This autumn, we have a La Nina event in the Pacific Ocean, which means much cooler than average sea surface temperatures over the central and eastern Tropical Pacific.

“Despite the Pacific Ocean being thousands of miles away from the UK, unusual conditions here can have a broad influence on global weather patterns, including over Europe.

“A La Nina event tends to increase the chance of the UK getting some decent cold snaps before Christmas, as we saw in both 2016 and 2017, when we last had a La Nina pattern.

“However, other factors can also influence the UK’s weather in late autumn, too.

Will we have snow this November? (Credit: Unsplash)

What is causing all this rain?

“This can include wind patterns high above the North Pole and the sea surface temperatures over the north Atlantic.”

Whereas BBC weatherman Chris Fawkes said there may also be snow in parts of Europe: “Now we’ve still got cool air with us in Scandinavia. Temperatures are struggling with highs of about seven is Oslo and Stockholm. It will be cold enough to see some snow across those higher elevations in Sweden and Norway.”

And before this cold snap, extensive downfalls of weather shall continue across the UK.

Storm Aiden is currently battering significant parts of the UK.

Time to get the winter clothes out! (Credit: Unsplash)

Floods are predicted within days, as are gales of up to 79mph.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told The Sun Online: “All areas are seeing some heavy rain while the windiest weather is going to be affecting the north through the rest of the day.

“Tomorrow, things will briefly brighten up in the morning before rain returns from the south west.”



Whereas Martin Young, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said we can expect more rain and heavy winds. He said: “As the heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Aiden sweeps eastwards on Saturday, another system quickly follows on Sunday that contains the remnants of ex-Hurricane Zeta, bringing further heavy rain and strong winds.