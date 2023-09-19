Tyson and Paris Fury’s baby name revealed by bookies?

Has Tyson and Paris Fury‘s baby name been revealed by the bookies already?

The boxing giant and his wife welcomed their seventh child yesterday (Monday, September 18).

Tyson and Paris are parents to seven children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tyson and Paris Fury welcome baby number seven!

Yesterday, the Fury’s announced some exciting news – they had welcomed their seventh child!

Tyson and Paris are already parents to Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and one-year-old Athena.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the happy couple said: “We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun!

“Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

Their son was born at 2.29am weighing 6lb 13oz.

What will Paris and Tyson call their kid? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are Tyson and Paris Fury going to call their new baby?

Now for the big question – what are the couple going to be calling their new baby?

“Can’t wait to hear the name,” one fan commented on Paris’ Instagram post announcing the birth. “What’s the baby’s name?” another asked.

“Cannot wait to hear his name… we think John after Tyson‘s dad,” a third wrote. “What’s his name he’s handsome,” another asked.

Well, it seems as though the bookmakers already know. According to Bettingsites.co.uk, Patrick is the favourite to be the name of the Fury’s new baby. The bookies have the name Patrick at 4/1.

“With Tyson and Paris Fury announcing the birth of their seventh child on Monday, rumours are already circling on what name they’ll land on,” a spokesperson for the bookmaker said.

Tyson is 25/1 to name his child after himself again (Credit: Netflix)

Bookies predict the name of Fury’s new baby

The spokesperson continued: “Patrick is currently our favourite at 4/1 after reportedly considering naming their last child that, with it also being a nod to their Irish heritage, whilst Tyson’s father John (7/1) is the second likeliest name.”

They then continued. “Should the Fury family go for a remarkable eighth child in the near future, they are 13/8 to announce a new baby before Tyson’s next world title fight, with the latter 1/2 to occur first, whilst the pair are even-money to announce a new pregnancy within the next 12 months.”

Other names tipped by the bookies include Shane and Roman (16/1). The Fury’s are at 25/1 to name their new baby either Sugarhill, Tyson III, AJ, Floyd, and/or Rocky.

They’re at 40/1 to name him Morecambe, 50/1 to name him Deontay, and 100/1 to name him Dana.

