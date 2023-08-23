Chris Tarrant wants to fight Tyson Fury as row escalates: ‘He shouldn’t have riled me’

TV host Chris Tarrant has threatened to “hit” Tyson Fury following comments the boxer made about him in his new Netflix documentary.

Chris previously rubbished claims that he had ever had a row with the boxer, claiming he’d “barely” encountered him.

Tyson made a shock claim about Chris Tarrant (Credit: Netflix)

Chris Tarrant – Tyson Fury ‘row’ news

In his new Netflix series, At Home With The Furys, Tyson recalled planning a trip to Scotland with wife Paris Fury.

Speaking of a previous visit to Gleneagles, Tyson said: “I had a big row with Chris Tarrant the last time I was there.”

The 35-year-old offered no more details concerning the alleged clash but laughed as he shared his tale.

Chris, however, has rallied with a series of jabs, suggesting Tyson is spouting “rubbish” on his reality series.

Chris has hit back at Tyson (Credit: ITV)

Chris Tarrant hits back at Tyson Fury claims

Chris told MailOnline: “It is complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him. My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.”

He continued with his denial: “There was no row. Not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve still never met him.

“He is one of the greatest boxers I’ve ever seen. Why on earth would I have a row with him? This is rubbish.”

However, in a new interview, Chris has confessed that Tyson’s claims have “riled” him up. Speaking on Radio X Breakfast today (Wednesday, August 23), Chris insisted that Tyson’s claim comes from when they encountered each other in a lift at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.

“I didn’t actually start the fight… in actual fact, there was no fight, there was no big row, I’ve never met this man, but of course, I wouldn’t pick a row with the biggest man on the planet. It’s complete and utter nonsense!” he insisted.

Chris has threatened Tyson (Credit: Netflix)

Chirs threatens to ‘hit’ Fury with a ‘lead pipe’

Chris then went on to say that he had seen Tyson in the lift at the hotel. He had then asked a member of staff if the boxer was staying at the hotel.

“I never spoke to him, I still never met him, so why? So weird,” he continued. “Is he trying to set me up for the next fight? Is he trying to rile me? It’s a bit of publicity for him and all that, but there’s a point where you know, it’s starting to bring out the warrior in me frankly. Oh come on, you can look past it, I’ll tell you what, I’m in the gym.”

He then went on to say that Tyson’s claims had wound him up. “I just think, he just wants cheap publicity out of me and I’m not having it. I have a plan that on the night of the fight, I’m going to hide behind his dressing room door, and when he comes out, I’m going to hit him with a lead pipe,” he joked.

“It’s all over, it’s night night Mr Fury. And then I just hang up my dogs and go back to my quiet life. He shouldn’t have riled me, shouldn’t have wound me up. No more Mr Nice Guy Tyson,” he added.

ED! has contacted Tyson’s reps for comment.

Read more: Paris Fury is a Queen and we need more of her on TV

At Home With the Furys is available to watch on Netflix now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.