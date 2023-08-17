Paris Fury is a Queen and we need more of her on TV

Paris Fury has gone up even further in my estimations after watching her new Netflix series with her husband Tyson.

The couple, who married in 2008, feature in their new Netflix show – At Home With The Furys. The series also features Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury and his now fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

After watching the show, Paris shone through and proved she’s an absolute Queen who deserves A LOT more telly time.

Paris is so supportive of hubby Tyson (Credit: Netflix)

Paris Fury on Netflix series: Her dedication to hubby Tyson

There’s a few reasons why I believe this. Firstly, Paris’ dedication to her husband Tyson is amazing. And so lovely to watch.

She proved in the show that family is her main priority and keeping Tyson is check goes along with that. She discussed his mental health a lot in the episodes, something she obviously cares deeply about. And although Tyson can have tough moodswings, she stands by him.

At one point, she opened up about Tyson going through a dark time in his life. She said: “Tyson was going through totally the darkest point in his life. He just got massively overweight and the only thing that he seemed to be interested in was either lying in bed most of the day or drinking through the night. I looked at him and I said, ‘What are you doing? We’ve got kids.’ I felt at that point that I wanted to leave. But I thought if I leave him Tyson would basically go through with what he kept saying he wanted to do which was to kill himself.”

Meanwhile, during the first episode, Tyson is seen leaving their youngest daughter’s christening. The couple opened up about Tyson living with bipolar and depression.

Paris explained to the cameras: “It’s hard to deal with in day to day life. It is hard to deal with it but I love him and I’m going to love and support him and that’s that. It’s just something in life I’ve had to learn to deal with.”

Paris is a Queen and deserves much more telly time (Credit: Netflix)

Juggling the couple’s children

Of course, Tyson and Paris are parents to six children and have another on the way. In the series, the couple showed just how chaotic it is with have six kids running around the house. But Paris managed to juggle everything perfectly.

Having to work, keep the house up together and juggle six children aged from 13 to two – Paris does it all with ease.

Throughout the show, Tyson and Paris insisted they want their children to have good morals. Paris is also seen looking after all six kids while Tyson is away.

She also comes across as firm but loving, teaching them skills and manners.

Someone give this woman a medal!

Paris was seen teaching her daughter some life lessons (Credit: Netflix)

Paris is a good mum

Having six little ones to look after, Paris is every inch the doting mum. She comes across a firm but fair parent, and still allows her kids to discover themself.

During the episodes, their eldest daughter Venezuela is seen getting into makeup, nails and clothes – like every other teenage girl out there. However, Tyson admitted he struggles with his little girl growing up.

Paris is seen taking a more relaxed approach, and treats her daughter to getting her nails done. But in another scene, Paris laid down the rules for her daughter.

Venezuela joked that she’d just “sponge off” her famous dad and wasn’t interested in learning to cook, but Paris was having none of it. She said: “I think it’s good for Venezuela to learn how to cook and to prepare food and be able to look after a home because one day she might be a mother and have to do that.”

Venezuela Fury in Netflix series

She told Venezuela: “Do you not want to follow gypsy tradition and be a wife and cook dinners?” to which her daughter replied: “I don’t want to cook dinners and be a wife and clean and slave all day.”

I don’t know how she does it honestly.

When Venezuela admitted she just wants to “sit at home”, Paris said: “No, no, no. How you going to keep yourself?”

Speaking to the camera, Paris said: “I understand most kids at 12 don’t have any idea what they want to do in life. But I’d like her to choose something she’d like to do. If she choses to be a career woman, a doctor, a lawyer then that’s fine. If she chooses to be a housewife, she needs to be able to be good at that.”

Later in the series, Paris also said she doesn’t want her children to miss out on a “normal childhood” because of their dad’s fame.

Just love her!

And it’s not just myself and viewers who clearly see Paris as a great wife and mum. Tommy and Molly-Mae also praised her.

Molly-Mae told Tommy in one episode of Paris juggling six kids: “I don’t know how she does it honestly. I think maximum me and you would be able to handle would probably be potentially three.”

Tyson also gushed over Paris being a great wife.

Won’t spoil the kids

In another episode, Paris insisted she doesn’t want to spoil her children as she wants to teach them the meaning and value of things.

Please can we have Paris on more TV!

At Home With The Furys is available to watch on Netflix.

