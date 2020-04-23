Trinny Woodall’s partner accidentally walks into her live video completely naked

The partner of Trinny Woodall accidentally walked into her live video completely naked.

The fashion expert was giving her social media fans some beauty tips in the now-deleted clip posted to her Facebook page earlier this week.

However, it seemed her businessman partner Charles Saatchi didn't realise and walked into frame as he got ready to get in the shower.

Charles flashed his bum in a live video alongside Trinny Woodall (Credit: Facebook)

In the footage, Trinny was trying out a £400 LED face mask when Charles walked in.

Charles, 76, flashed his bare bottom as Trinny appeared to ignore the mishap and continued her video.

I’m unsure if she knew he was in camera shot.

He headed into the shower, seemingly unaware he was on a live video.

It's unclear if Trinny noticed her naked partner, however, viewers definitely did.

According to The Sun, one person said: "I’m unsure if she knew he was in camera shot but after he walked past she put her hand up to hide that side of the bathroom.

Charles clearly didn't realise he was on camera (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She had her mask on so I didn’t see if she was embarrassed or not."

The video is no longer on the This Morning fashion expert's Facebook page.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Trinny for comment.

Meanwhile, the hilarious blunder was discussed on Thursday's This Morning (April 23).

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield giggled as they saw a screenshot of a naked Charles walking into the frame.

What did they say?

Janet Street Porter, who appeared on the show via video link, said: "I used to play scrabble with Charles and I never saw that part of his anatomy."

Matthew Wright then unbuttoned his shirt to reveal he was wearing a white bikini after they showed a clip of him in the I'm A Celebrity jungle showering in a white two-piece.

Holly said: "I can't believe you kept that bikini! Like a little trophy."

Phil added: "There's just some things you can't unsee."

