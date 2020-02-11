Tributes pour in as Nanny McPhee actor Raphaël Coleman dies aged 25

Tributes have poured in as actor Raphaël Coleman has died at the age of 25.

The star, who played Eric Brown in Nanny McPhee, passed away on Friday, his mum confirmed on Twitter.

Liz Jensen wrote: "Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox.

"He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy."

Raphael's stepdad Carsten Jensen also paid tribute to the actor on Facebook revealing he "collapsed without prior health problems".

He wrote: "I guess there's nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies.

"It's life itself that's sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday.

"He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. I got to know raph when he was six years old, and we were so close."

Carsten continued: "I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead.

"But when it's your own child, it's your genes, your whole body, something greater than the word I who forever refuse to accept the judgment of death.

"Raph wasn't my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother's eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life."

He ended the heartbreaking tribute writing: "I put out a link in memory of him. Not one of his speeches in London's seats, but a dance video he himself recorded at the edge of Bangkok in a closed mall that the jungle is taking back.

"The video is a tribute to the joy of joy, the mere pleasure presence, and it shows how raph in everything he did, committed himself to the utmost to provide his best and generously giving of his own kingdom."

Raphael pictured at the Nanny McPhee premiere in 2005 (Credit: Z.Tomaszewski / WENN)

Tributes have flooded in on Twitter from fans.

One person wrote: "Oh my God! What a loss for all of us, such a spectacular person. The loss for you, must be unbearable. I’m so sorry."

Another said: "This is so sad such a talented young man taken far too soon."

A third added: "So sorry. The world has lost a wonderful human."

