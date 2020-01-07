The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 7th January 2020
News

Tributes pour in as BBC radio presenter Stephen Clements dies aged 47

He leaves behind his wife and two children

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

BBC radio presenter Stephen Clements has died at the age of 47.

The broadcaster had presented The Stephen Clements Show on the BBC Radio Ulster station since September last year and at the time, he said it was always a "dream" for him to work for the BBC.

The devastating news was announced by the BBC on the lunchtime news on Tuesday and his 10am programme was presented by Steven Rainey.

View this post on Instagram

The fake smile of someone who has to swim in this later today #openforsummer @bbcni

A post shared by Stephen Clements (@radiostephen) on

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals he's not attending NTAs as he thinks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will win

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston said: "We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

"Our thoughts are with Stephen's family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time."

Stephen's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Tributes have poured in on social media, with many people who were close to Stephen expressing their heartbreak.

One of his colleagues Sara Neill wrote on Twitter: "My heart is so sad. A friend, a radio husband, and the man who taught me so much about broadcasting."

Q Radio News tweeted: "We are heartbroken today to learn that our former Q Radio Breakfast show host, colleague and friend Stephen Clements has died suddenly at the age of 47."

Another of Stephen's colleagues, Stephen Watson, added: "Stunned to hear the dreadful news about my friend and colleague Stephen Clements. My thoughts are with his family circle."

Others shared their tributes.

Read more: Presenter Alex Jones debuts new hair on return to The One Show

Stephen began his career at Q Radio in 2010 and in June last year, he announced that he was leaving the station to join BBC Northern Ireland.

He co-hosted BBC Northern Ireland's Children in Need programme in November last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Brian McFadden reveals daughters won't be bridesmaids at his wedding
Harry and Meghan return to the spotlight as they make first public appearance of the year
Dancing On Ice same-sex routine receives 16 Ofcom complaints
Coronation Street viewers in stitches at Evelyn's pronunciation of Dr Gaddas's name
Alex Jones admits she's 'anxious' ahead of The One Show return
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Shona wakes up but doesn’t recognise David