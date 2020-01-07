Presenter Alex Jones debuts new hair on return to The One Show

Alex Jones debuted a brand new hairdo as she returned to The One Show.

On Monday (06.01.20) evening, the presenter hosted her first episode of the BBC One talk show since heading off on maternity leave to welcome her second child, baby Kit.

And it was new year, new style for the 42-year-old host as she showed off a much shorter do on the programme.

Alex was joined by stand-in host Patrick Kielty (Credit: BBC)

She said of her transformation as the programme got underway: "I went for it. I just thought, new year, you know... back in work, have a hair cut."

Her co-host Patrick Kielty, who was standing in for Matt Baker, said: "It's a good look."

Viewers rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Nice to see Alex back, shame about her hair, prefer the longer length bob #TheOneShow."

Another tweeted: "Wtf has Alex Jones done to her hair?! #theoneshow."

A third wrote: "That is one unsuccessful haircut on #AlexJones #theoneshow."

Someone else rushed to defend Alex's do by slamming so-called 'fashion experts' using a Toy Story meme, which they captioned: "People commenting on @MissAlexjones hair on #TheOneShow..."

Another wrote: "Your hair looks amazing!" while a third added: "You look beautiful, love your hair."

Others were simply glad to have her back on the programme, as one wrote: "Great to see @MissAlexjones back on the One Show sofa again. Welcome back, Alex."

"Great to see @MissAlexjones back on #TheOneShow," said another with a string of smiling emojis.

"@MissAlexjones, nice to see you back and looking well #TheOneShow," another viewer tweeted.

Ahead of hosting her first episode of 2020, Welsh favourite revealed she was "anxious" to be returning to the programme

On Instagram, the mum of two told her followers she had "so many different feelings" about going back and leaving Teddy, two, and eight-month-old Kit, whom she shares with insurance broker husband Charlie Thomson.

And in the caption of the photo, which showed Alex cuddling her boys, she revealed the heartbreaking question Teddy asked her as he saw her getting ready to go to work.

