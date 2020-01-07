Piers Morgan reveals he's not attending NTAs as he thinks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will win

TV's Piers Morgan has revealed he's not attending the National Television Awards later this month as he already knows who's going to win.

The nominations were revealed this week and during Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Piers predicted Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will win awards like previous years.

Ant and Dec will go head to head with Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Holly and Phillip to be named Best TV Presenter at the annual awards ceremony on January 28.

Piers said he isn't attending the awards ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB viewers 'upset' at new format as Piers Morgan starts 30 minutes later

Meanwhile, GMB will go up against Holly and Phil's show This Morning for Best Live Magazine Show.

Piers said on the daytime show: "I'm not going this year because it's a total waste of time.

"You can imagine what's going to happen. Holly and Phil will win for the 22nd time. Then Ant and Dec will win the Best Presenter - it's actually got very poor.

"Do you know who I'd like to see win Best Presenter? Bradley Walsh. Don't you think he would be a great winner. I can't do any more of the fake when Ant and Dec or Holly and Phil go, 'what us again?!' so I will be at home watching it."

Susanna Reid then said they might win and Piers replied: "We're not going to win," before impersonating Holly and Phil adding: "'What me?! What me and Phil?'"

He jokingly branded Holly and Phil "fake" (Credit: ITV)

He added: "Holly always comes by, leans in and says, 'take that you little bleep.'"

Meanwhile, The X Factor missed out on a nomination in the Talent Show category.

I'm not going this year because it's a total waste of time.

Instead, Strictly Come Dancing will go up against Britain's Got Talent, The Voice UK and Dancing on Ice to be crowned champion.

Despite no nod for X Factor itself, Simon Cowell will bid against The Voice's Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am and the NTAs host David Walliams to be crowned TV Judge of the Year. RuPaul - who appeared as a judge on the new series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK - is also given his first nomination in this category.

He said Ant and Dec will win an award (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

On the drama side of things, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Call the Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty will fight it out to take home the prize, with Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba and Michael Stevenson going against the girls - Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer - to be named Best Drama Performance.

Turning to the soaps, Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn will face stiff competition from EastEnders Danny Dyer, Emmerdale's Danny Miller and Hollyoaks Gregory Finnegan to be crowned Best Serial Drama Performance.

Ricky Gervais' comedy After Life will go head to head with frontrunner Fleabag - fresh from winning a Golden Globes across the pond - as well as Derry Girls, Sex Education and Mrs Brown's Boys for Best Comedy.

Great news! #GMB has been nominated for the Best Live Magazine Show at this year’s NTAs! Woohoo! Vote for your favourite show here 👉 https://t.co/v1YQWcvCdd pic.twitter.com/CX7pET7m1j — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 7, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan makes dig at David Beckham’s 'wooden' acting cameo on Modern Family

Jesy Nelson's emotional documentary Odd One Out, which documents her struggles with online trolls, has been nominated in the Best Factual category alongside Ambulance, Gogglebox, Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The National Television Awards return on January 28, 2020 with David Walliams as host for a special 25th anniversary edition, held at London's O2 Arena.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.