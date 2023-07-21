Legendary singer Tony Bennett has sadly died at the age of 96.

Tributes to the American jazz singer, best known for his performances with singers including Frank Sinatra and Lady GaGa, have poured in.

One of the last of America’s great crooners, Tony released his first album in 1952 and went on to chart in the States in every subsequent decade of his life.

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96 (Credit: Cover Images)

Tony Bennett has died aged 96

His death was confirmed by his publicist Sylvia Weiner this afternoon (July 21). She said he died in his hometown of New York.

Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s.

The singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016 and went public with his diagnosis five years later.

Posting on social media following his diagnosis, Tony declared: “Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s.”

He performed and released music up until 2021.

Rest in Peace Tony Bennett😔 — Kimmy Ann 🌊🇺🇸💙💙💙🇺🇸🌊 (@kimmeruwp) July 21, 2023

Tributes pour in

Tributes to the star have flooded in on social media.

“RIP Tony Bennett,” said one. Another added: “Tony Bennett was smooth, he had a great life.” A third commented: “I think today’s a good day to listen to some jazz. RIP Tony Bennett.” Another fan commented: “Cap doffed. Another generation spanning good ‘un gone.”

Sharing a clip of I Left My Heart In San Francisco, another said: “What a star Tony Bennett was. Extraordinary next level presence and charisma. A permanent witness for generations of musical history and popular entertainment. Pure bygone age. I wonder how many people are singing that immortal line right now.”

Another added sadly: “Rest in Peace, Legend Tony Bennett. Thanks for everything. Truly heartbroken.” “RIP Tony Bennett. You lived a great life. Rest well, GOAT,” said another.

Read more: Paul Sinha shares ‘massive loss’ on ‘very sad day’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your condolences.