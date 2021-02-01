Tony Bennett is battling Alzheimer’s, a report about the legendary singer has revealed.

The Way You Look Tonight hitmaker, 94, confirmed this week (Monday, February 1) that doctors diagnosed him with the disease in 2016.

Singer Tony Bennett has Alzheimer’s (Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

What has Tony Bennett said about his Alzheimer’s?

On Twitter, his account informed fans: “Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP the magazine for telling my story.”

The AARP article revealed that Tony has “so far been spared the disorientation that can prompt patients to wander from home, as well as the episodes of terror, rage or depression that can accompany Alzheimer’s frightening detachment from reality”.

Read more: The Chase star Anne Hegerty reveals Alzheimer’s fears

It revealed that while the star “might never develop these symptoms”, there is “little doubt that the disease had progressed”.

Writer John Colapinto said that the “depths of [Tony’s] debility” were evident even in his “increasingly rare moments of clarity and awareness”.

The beloved crooner with his wife Susan (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s follow-up album

The article also discussed footage filmed for a documentary about Tony’s sessions creating a new album.

He recorded an album called Cheek to Cheek with pop star Lady Gaga in 2014 and they planned a follow-up, recording more songs between 2018 and early 2020.

It is due for release in Spring 2021.

Discussing the doc, the article claims Tony “speaks rarely”, but when he does, his words are “halting” and he seems “lost and bewildered” at times.

However, Tony’s wife has revealed that singing is “saving him” as he continues to rehearse twice a week at home.

In a chat with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Susan said: “He’s devoted his whole life to the great American song book. And now, the song book is saving him.”

Tony has released over 70 albums over the course of his long career (Credit: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com)

What did the singer’s fans say?

On Twitter, fans rushed to praise Tony as an ‘inspiration’ after hearing the news.

Actress Caitríona Balfe wrote: “A true legend.”

Another fan said: “Sending you love, take care Tony. We love you.”

A third penned: “Gosh I would never have known. You are an inspiration to us all. Stay strong, Tony.”

A true legend. 💗💗 — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) February 1, 2021

Sending you love, Take care tony. We love you 💖🤍 — Ray ᴺᴹ 🥑⚡ (Fan Account) (@MMazleon) February 1, 2021

Gosh I would never have known. You are an inspiration to us all. Stay strong Tony. You are blessed to have Susan.❤ — Gay Murphy (@GayMurp22140283) February 1, 2021

Tony had his first number one hit in 1951 with Because of You.

Read more: Reported Missing on BBC One: Viewers weep as Alzheimer’s sufferer reunites with husband

He’s since released over 70 albums, with some of his most successful releases including I Left My Heart in San Francisco (1962) and his 2006 album Duets: An American Classic.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.