TOM PARKER smiling with wife Kelsey and his order of service for his funeral
News

Tom Parker ‘died without a will’ as wife Kelsey’s inheritance ‘revealed’

The Wanted star passed away last year

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Tom Parker died without leaving a will, it has been claimed, with his estate instead being handed to his administrator – wife Kelsey.

The Wanted heartthrob died last March following his diagnosis with brain cancer. Kelsey and Tom shared two young children – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi. The family recently marked the one-year anniversary of Tom’s tragic death.

Kelsey Parker and her late husband Tom smiling on a night out
Tom Parker died last year, without leaving a will, it has been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Tom Parker didn’t leave a will as wife Kelsey’s inheritance ‘revealed’

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the details of the estate Tom left behind have been revealed. It’s claimed that he was unable to make a valid will before he died, meaning his exact wishes were unclear. Although as Kelsey was his administrator, Tom’s estate has passed to her.

The paper reports that details of his estate have now ben published, 12 months on from his death. It’s claimed Tom passed on a net value of £71,500 after his death.

His estate is said to have had a gross value of £835,500 at the time of his death. This means that he had £764,000 in liabilities – these could be things such as debts, funeral costs and mortgages – when he passed away.

ED! has contacted reps for Tom Parker’s estate for comment on this story.

The order of service from Tom Parker's funeral
Tom died after being diagnosed with brain cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Tom’s first anniversary

Kelsey recently marked the first anniversary of Tom’s death with her children, family and friends. In tribute to her late husband, she revealed that she has had a new tattoo inked on her body.

The tattoo shows a drawing of a phoenix with a star over the head because Tom is “always our star”. It also has two butterflies to represent their children Aurelia and Bodhi, and the word hope written in the Phoenix’s heart “because that’s what we all have”.

Read more: ‘Only time will tell’ what Tom Parker’s children will remember about their dad

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Deaths Kelsey Parker Tom Parker

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Rhona is with the Emmerdale background and logo
Emmerdale fans call out huge blunder over Rhona’s past
Sunny weather and ice cream
Brits dealt blow over Easter weekend weather as Sunday tipped to be ‘hottest day of the year’
Dr Fia Johansson on Dr. Phil / Madeleine McCann girl Julia Wendell
Julia Wandelt accuses Dr Fia of ’threatening’ her as she casts doubt on DNA results
Kate Ferdinand talking on Loose Women and Rio looking serious on This Morning
Kate Ferdinand ‘devastated’ as she announces Rio’s son Lorenz has ‘moved out’ to live with another family
Alison Hammond looking shocked on This Morning today
Alison Hammond stuns This Morning viewers with appearance today: ‘She looks like a different woman’
Prince Andrew looking serious and King Charles
Royal family should ‘keep Prince Andrew away from coronation’ amid ‘risk’ they could face