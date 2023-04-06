Tom Parker ‘died without a will’ as wife Kelsey’s inheritance ‘revealed’

Tom Parker died without leaving a will, it has been claimed, with his estate instead being handed to his administrator – wife Kelsey.

The Wanted heartthrob died last March following his diagnosis with brain cancer. Kelsey and Tom shared two young children – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi. The family recently marked the one-year anniversary of Tom’s tragic death.

Tom Parker died last year, without leaving a will, it has been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Tom Parker didn’t leave a will as wife Kelsey’s inheritance ‘revealed’

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the details of the estate Tom left behind have been revealed. It’s claimed that he was unable to make a valid will before he died, meaning his exact wishes were unclear. Although as Kelsey was his administrator, Tom’s estate has passed to her.

The paper reports that details of his estate have now ben published, 12 months on from his death. It’s claimed Tom passed on a net value of £71,500 after his death.

His estate is said to have had a gross value of £835,500 at the time of his death. This means that he had £764,000 in liabilities – these could be things such as debts, funeral costs and mortgages – when he passed away.

ED! has contacted reps for Tom Parker’s estate for comment on this story.

Tom died after being diagnosed with brain cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Tom’s first anniversary

Kelsey recently marked the first anniversary of Tom’s death with her children, family and friends. In tribute to her late husband, she revealed that she has had a new tattoo inked on her body.

The tattoo shows a drawing of a phoenix with a star over the head because Tom is “always our star”. It also has two butterflies to represent their children Aurelia and Bodhi, and the word hope written in the Phoenix’s heart “because that’s what we all have”.

Read more: ‘Only time will tell’ what Tom Parker’s children will remember about their dad

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.