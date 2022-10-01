Tom Parker tragically died six months ago and each day brings with it a new “milestone” for his widow Kelsey.

Kelsey shared a heart-wrenching tribute to her late husband ahead of the wedding of their best friend, who is also called Kelsey.

Grieving Kelsey said the day would be the “hardest challenge” she’s faced since losing Tom as she made a heartbreaking confession about their relationship.

Tom Parker died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour (Credit: YouTube)

Widow of Tom Parker shares tough ‘milestone’

Kelsey shared a picture of herself and Tom with their friend Kelsey and her partner Dean.

And, she said, Dean was the “only man” Tom approved of for “our Kels”.

She shared: “Another day, another milestone.

“Six months to the day since we lost Tom but you’re still here @tomparkerofficial in everything we do.”

Late last night she added: “We have arrived at the hotel to get ready for Kelsey and Dean’s wedding tomorrow and I’m so excited to watch my best friend get married to the best guy we could have chosen for her.

“The only man Tom ever approved of for our Kels.”

‘I would say I do to you a million times over’

Kelsey then revealed how she thinks Tom would be feeling about missing the wedding.

“Tom would be so proud of you both and I know he’s gutted to be missing out on this special day.

“Not having him by my side tomorrow will be one of the hardest challenges I’ve faced yet, but I will do it,” she said.

This week has been one of the hardest yet and I would give anything to be sharing this weekend with you.

Kelsey then made a vow to her pal, saying she was “determined to make it the best day for Kels, Dean and all our friends and family”.

However, she added: “But before we start the celebrations I just wanted to do a little post to my Tom.

“This week has been one of the hardest yet and I would give anything to be sharing this weekend with you,” she said.

Heartbreakingly, Kelsey added: “Holding onto the knowledge that to be loved is everything and we loved hard.

“I would say I do to you a million times over. I love you Tom,” she concluded sadly.

Kelsey has hit another ‘milestone’ this weekend after a tough week (Credit: Splash News)

Tom’s death

Tom tragically passed away at the age of 33 earlier this year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The couple shared two young children together – Aurelia and Bodhi.

Kelsey previously revealed that she’s had a plaque mounted on a bench in tribute to Tom.

And she said she takes the kids there so they can remember their late dad.

