In an emotional Instagram post, Kelsey Parker marked her first wedding anniversary without her late husband Tom yesterday.

She shared a sweet video filled with memories of her and former The Wanted singer Tom Parker.

The widow also heartbreakingly confessed that she’d ‘settle for a hug’ from her husband Tom, but she’s trying to stay positive and ‘hold on to the memory’ of him.

Kelsey shared an emotional video and message to mark her first anniversary without Tom (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker on Instagram

Tom tragically passed away at the age of 33 earlier this year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Yesterday, his widow Kelsey shared an emotional video and message to mark what would be their four-year anniversary.

She captioned the post: “Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating our 4 year anniversary Tom. Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

“Miss you immensely and it’s not getting easier but as I promised I would, I’m here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had.

Read more: Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey marks ‘two big milestones’ as she admits ‘life is cruel’

“Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I’m holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever.”

Tom tragically died in March (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans and friends shared their love and support in the comments.

One fan wrote: “Beautiful memories to cherish, Tom would be so proud of you right now.”

Another said: “A day to treasure forever. Thinking of you and sending so much love.”

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

Someone else added: “Anniversaries always hurt harder than we imagine. Sending you lots of love.”

Strictly star Arlene Phillips also commented: “Wow you are incredible. Your love, your fortitude and the incredible person you are is completely awesome. So much love.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.