Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey reveals public tribute to late husband as she takes kids to visit

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has revealed a touching tribute to her late husband a few months after his death.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically died in March aged 33 following his battle with a brain tumour.

On Instagram yesterday, Kelsey revealed to fans that they’ve had a plaque added to a bench to pay tribute to Tom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey on Instagram

Kelsey shared an emotional video montage showing herself, her daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi and some other family members visiting the bench with the plaque.

Read more: Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey marks ‘two big milestones’ as she admits ‘life is cruel’

In the video, it also showed the moment the plaque was added to the bench.

The plaque read: “Thomas Anthony Parker. Loving husband, son and father. 04.08.88 – 30.03.22.”

Tom tragically died in March (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey wrote alongside the footage: “One thing that did go well today is that we finally got Tom’s plaque on our family bench.

“We created this place for my Uncle Neil who sadly died 16 years ago today, also to cancer (F you cancer!) at the age of 35.

“We have loved coming here to remember him, honour him, think about our precious memories with him so making this Tom’s space too just felt so right.”

She added: “To have somewhere that me and our kids can come to for Tom means the world and I wanted to share it with all of you.”

Kelsey revealed the bench plaque to fans (Credit: ITV)

Her followers gushed over the plaque as one person commented: “This is so beautiful, so much love for you Kelsey.

“He would be absolutely amazed at all that you have done and are doing, you’re incredible.”

Another wrote: “He will be so so so proud of you and how you are getting along with that crazy thing called life.”

One said: “That’s lovely Kelsey, he would be so proud of you and how positive you’re being.”

Tom died in March from a brain tumour.

Tom Parker death

At the time, Kelsey said on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

What do you think of the plaque? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.