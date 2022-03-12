The Wanted star Tom Parker pictured in wheelchair as he continues cancer battle

The Wanted singer Tom Parker is making use of a wheelchair as he continues his battle against cancer.

Tom, 33, was pictured resting in the chair on the Instagram account of his The Wanted bandmate Max George.

But despite his ongoing treatment for an inoperable brain tumour, Tom maintained a star aura by flashing a peace sign as he wore a leather jacket and shades.

The Wanted are currently touring the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wanted star Tom Parker pictured in a wheelchair

The post, shared yesterday (Friday March 11), showed Tom before the band’s gig in Nottingham last night.

The upload was soundtracked by an excerpt from Justin Timberlake’s SexyBack.

It also contained a fond caption from caring Max expressing his pride for his friend, saying: “I mean… come on.”

After the gig, Max revealed he and Tom were apparently bunking down together in the same digs.

Tom Parker in a post from Max George that showed Tom in a wheelchair (Credit: Instagram)

‘Look who’s gatecrashed my party!’

Spinning around his hotel room as Max recorded a selfie of thanks to fans in the East Midlands, Tom could be spied in the room’s large bed.

“Look who’s gatecrashed my party!” Max joked.

Tom joined Max in his hotel room for the Nottingham leg of The Wanted’s tour (Credit: Instagram)

He also shared a post on Instagram joking that he and Tom would be enjoying a cuddle together.

Max also offered more supportive words for his stricken mate, who recently travelled to Spain for treatment.

Now for a spoon.

“Nottingham, you were unbelievable!” Max captioned the snap.

“So much love in one room. Now for a spoon. @tomparkerofficial you smashed it tonight!”

Tom was unable to make the first dates of the tour in Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds at the start of the month as he was in Spain.

But he did appear alongside Max and other bandmates Jay McGuinness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes earlier this week in Bournemouth.

Adoring fans sent Tom and Max their best wishes in the comments section of Max’s Insta post.

“The love you both have for each other is fire, love you boys so much,” one follower wrote.

Another added: “So proud of you all! Tom really is incredible.”

And a third reflected: “Tom looked so happy tonight! It has made me happy!”

“Keep on fighting my lovely,” said another fan.

