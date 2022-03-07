Tom Parker has reunited with his young children after returning from specialist cancer treatment.

The Wanted singer, 33, and his wife Kelsey, 32, made the “hardest decision” to leave their kids for three weeks, as Tom received treatment in Spain.

On Instagram yesterday (March 6), Kelsey shared the touching moment they reunited with Aurelia and Bodhi.

Tom Parker returns from cancer treatment

Kelsey shared a video of herself greeting her two kids, before they cuddled up to Tom in bed.

Aurelia, two, looked delighted as she reunited with her dad, while one-year-old Bodhi sweetly joined them.

Alongside the clip, Kelsey wrote: “Me and @tomparkerofficial as you know have been over in Spain for treatment. Which meant the longest time away from our babies.

Can’t explain how much we missed our babies.

“You don’t realise how someone having cancer really affects the whole family. We are so lucky to the biggest team of support.”

She continued: “Everyone rallied in and helped in someway. Airport trips, making sure my babies were safe and happy, even Raes pre school teachers would message me saying – I’ve given her an extra hug for you today.

“Even down to my house being clean and when we got home at 1am the heating was on with food in the fridge. It really is the little things.

Tom Parker travelled to Spain to receive cancer treatment (Credit: ITV)

“The hardest decision we ever had to make but yet our village of people our family and friends supported us and said, ‘What can I do?’ What a village we have.”

Kelsey concluded the emotional post, saying: “Can’t explain how much we missed our babies.”

The post was soon inundated with loving messages from fans.

One said: “The most precious thing I have ever seen. Sending love to you all.”

Another commented: “This made me tear up… love the positive vibes.”

A third wrote: “SO GLAD TO SEE THIS! Hope everything went great.”

Kelsey has supported Tom throughout his cancer battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why was Tom in Spain?

Since being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020, Tom has undergone various treatments.

These include six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions.

Last month, the musician travelled to a private facility in Spain for revolutionary treatment.

In a recent post, Kelsey thanked fans for their support following Tom’s decision to pull out of The Wanted’s tour as he recovers.

Updating fans on Tom’s health, she shared: “Where your intentions go, energy flows! Thank you so much for all the love, support and positive manifestations you have put in to the Universe for Tom.

“Tom has made a massive amount of progress physically but also mentally, he has reignited a spark in himself through seeing all the incredible love & support you have shown us.”

