Tom Parker’s wife ‘called on angels’ days before he pulled out of gigs

The wife of The Wanted star Tom Parker called on ‘angels’ to help him amid his cancer battle shortly before he had to pull out of gigs.

Kelsey Hardwick had shared a heartfelt post asking for “angels, guides and ancestors” to help support her husband in his “healing journey”.

The Wanted star Tom Parker’s healing journey

Tom, 33, was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma – an incurable, inoperable brain tumour – back in 2020.

He is currently in Spain undergoing treatment, with his wife, Kelsey at his side.

In an Instagram post last month, Kelsey asked for “angels, guides and ancestors” to help support her husband on his “healing journey”.

Kelsey uploaded a picture of Tom, topless, enjoying the sun in Spain. She wrote a lengthy caption to accompany the snap.

“Where your intentions go, energy flows! Thank you so much for all the love, support and positive manifestations you have put in to the Universe for Tom,” she said to her 72.3k followers.

“Tom has made a massive amount of progress physically but also mentally, he has reignited a spark in himself through seeing all the incredible love & support you have shown us,” she continued.

What else did Kelsey write?

Kelsey, who married Tom in 2018, has been by his side throughout his cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey continued, asking for her friends and followers to “light a candle” at 6pm on February 22 and recite a mantra for Tom.

The star’s wife then wrote the mantra, in which she asked for her husband to “be strong of mind and body and completely cured and healed”.

She then went to call on angels, writing: “I call on angels, guides and ancestors to help support Tom in his healing journey and please continue to awaken Tom’s heart and mind to give him the power, strength and healing that he needs on this journey to complete health.”

She added that her husband was a “beacon of light” and a “true hero”.

“We are so proud of you. Keep going. The world needs you,” she said.

How did fans react to her post about The Wanted’s Tom Parker?

Fans showed their support (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of Kelsey’s followers jumped to show their support for her husband in the comment section.

“We’ll be there Kels,” one of her followers said, adding loads of red heart emojis to her message. “Love you both so much.”

“Here for you both @tomparkerofficial & @being_kelsey! You guys are an inspiration,” another follower said. “Take this immense energy of love & turn it into strength & healing. Lots of love.”

“@tomparkerofficial you’re looking great, we’re so proud of you. Keep going, we’ve got you. Loads of love always,” a third follower wrote.

“You are a shining light Kelsey! I’ll be supporting, always. Love to Tom,” another fan commented.

“Oh most definitely I’ll light a thousand of them every day if it means keeping you and your family safe Tom,” a fifth wrote.

Tom recently announced that he had been forced to withdraw from some of The Wanted’s upcoming gigs amid his cancer treatment.

The star announced the news in an Instagram post, writing: “I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.

“Can’t wait to see you all very soon, hope you all enjoy the show.”

