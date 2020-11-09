Tom Parker has shared the first pictures of his baby son and revealed the tot’s adorable name.

It’s been a tough few months for Tom and wife Kelsey after the Wanted star announced he’s battling an inoperable brain tumour.

However, Tom has said that his newborn son is “the light at the end of our tunnel”.

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey have shared the first pictures of their new baby Bodhi (Credit: Splash News)

What did Tom Parker name his new baby?

Speaking to OK!, Tom revealed that he cried his eyes out the first time he held his new son, who the couple have named Bodhi.

“It was so nice. I cried my eyes out!” he revealed.

Kelsey added: “Tom’s emotional anyway, and I’m the harder one. But I was so overwhelmed when he was born. When the baby’s on you, you’re like: ‘I can’t believe it!’ We were all crying.”

Kelsey also opened up about how they – or should we say she – chose their son’s name.

“Bodhi means enlightenment so it just goes perfectly with our situation right now. He’s the light at the end of our tunnel. Tom didn’t want the name. I said: ‘Tom, I don’t care what you say – we’re having Bodhi and that’s it.'”

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple after they shared the happy news on Instagram.

Tom posted: “Welcome to the world my beautiful Bodhi.”

“Beautiful mate!” Tom’s Wanted bandmate Max George commented.

“What a beautiful family,” Arlene Phillips added.

Welcome to the world my beautiful Bodhi.

“You have 100% got this,” said one of Tom’s fans. “Sending strength positivity and love!!”

“He’s beautiful Tom,” said another.

“Such a cool and beautiful name!” another commented.

“Congratulations to you all! Love his name!” said another fan.

Tom and Kelsey are also parents to daughter Aurelia, who is almost 17 months old (Credit: Splash News)

Support from fans gives them ‘hope’

The comments will no doubt mean a lot to Tom, who also revealed that support from his fans give the couple “hope” as he battles the terminal illness.

Tom and Kelsey are already parents to Aurelia Rose, who is almost 17 months old and appears to be relishing the role of big sister.

