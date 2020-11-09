Lewis Burton has paid an emotional tribute to former girlfriend Caroline Flack on what would have been her 41st birthday.

The Love Island star sadly passed away earlier this year – leaving her friends and family heartbroken.

The presenter died a few weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis.

Lewis Burton shared a touching birthday tribute to Caroline Flack (Credit: Instagram Story/mrlewisburton)

Caroline Flack: What did Lewis Burton say?

The former tennis player was one of the first to post, uploading a black and white clip of the couple laughing on the street.

Alongside the post, Lewis penned: “Happy birthday up there. Miss u.”

Lewis, who began dating Caroline last year, has since moved on with new girlfriend Lottie Tomlinson.

Louise Redknapp also posted an emotional tribute, saying: “I want to always remember my friend and celebrate her as much as possible and to always keep her in all of our thoughts and memories.

Louise Redknapp was close friends with Caroline (Credit: Instagram Story/louiseredknapp)

“Happy birthday beautiful I miss you walking in and landing a big kiss on my check. Miss you love you.”

She accompanied the sweet message with a selfie of herself and the star.

‘Life of the party’

Louise was soon followed by Laura Whitmore, who shared a fun clip of Caroline dancing.

She called the presenter the “life of the party”, adding: “Happy birthday Flackers. Imagine you’re having a boogie somewhere.”

Iain Stirling paid tribute to his fellow Love Island co-star (Credit: Instagram Story/iaindoesjokes)

Meanwhile, Laura’s boyfriend and Love Island co-star Iain Stirling simply wrote: “Happy birthday mate x.”

Presenter Dawn O’Porter called Caroline a “funny, loyal friend” as she shared a candid shot of the presenter wrapped up on the sofa.

Happy birthday my funny funny loyal friend, the only thing that makes this easier is knowing how lucky I was to have you at all

She penned: “There is not an hour of any day that I am not thinking about Caroline. It’s 1.15am here. A dream just woke me up. I love my Caroline dreams, they feel like visits.

“She’s always so happy in them. Sometimes I sit on the sofa that she’s on in this photo and shut my eyes and imagine her DNA seeping through my skin and becoming a part of mine.

“So silly the things you find yourself doing when you lose someone you adore.”

Dawn added: “Happy birthday my funny funny loyal friend, the only thing that makes this easier is knowing how lucky I was to have you at all. Sending love to everyone who loved her too.”

Caroline’s close friends pay tribute

Caroline’s close friends Lou Teasdale and Mollie Grosberg didn’t let the occasion go unnoticed as they took to social media to remember the star.

Fashion stylist Lou marked the day with a clip of Demi Lovato performing at the 2020 Grammy’s.

Mollie Grosberg shared a clip of Caroline dancing (Credit: Instagram Story/molliegroz)

Alongside the video, she explained: “Happy Birthday Caroline. I wanted to post this performance today for Caroline.

“She loved it so much would make us watch it over and over right to the end till we were both in tears.

“I hated it, it was too sad… but I would just get in the moment with her and get to the end again so she knew I could hear what she was trying to say. Listen to it every day since she left, can’t stop. Happy birthday angel. I miss you.”

Meanwhile, Mollie shared a throwback of the two and wrote: “Happy birthday Caroline. We talk and think about you every single day.

“Still play your fave songs, talk about funny stories, kiss your smelly dog (who we worship). Every year birthdays were the BIGGEST DEAL and this one will be too. Happy first heaven birthday you angel.”

Her tribute was met to a string of supportive comments, with Rebekah Vardy writing: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Caroline.

“You should be here to spend it with your friends and family. Sending love to all of you guys Mollie xxx.”

