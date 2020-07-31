Tina O'Brien fans in hysterics as daughter Scarlett ruins video call

Tina O'Brien had her followers in hysterics as she shared a picture of her daughter Scarlett hilariously ruining a video call.

The Coronation Street actress, 36, posted a photo on Instagram as she tested out her camera for a video chat.

Tina O'Brien revealed how Scarlett hilariously photobombed her video chat (Credit: Seb / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What happened with Tina O'Brien and her daughter Scarlett?

The black-and-white snap, shared on Friday (July 31) afternoon, shows the Sarah Barlow star looking effortlessly stunning at home.

And behind her, 11-year-old Scarlett photobombed her mum by getting in on the picture and giving a massive pout.

Tina wrote in the caption: "Setting up for a professional video chat... there's always flippin' one.

Read more: Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien teases Sarah and Adam Barlow spoiler: 'It doesn't look good'

"Scarlett makes me laugh so much."

In the comments, fans admitted they thought it was hilarious.

"Haha love!" said one.

"Brill," wrote another, with two laughing emojis.

"She has such a great personality lol," wrote a third.

Someone else said: "Love the photobomb."

She has such a great personality.

Others told Tina she looks gorgeous in the snap, as one admirer put: "Absolutely gorgeous as always xxx."

Another commented: "Stunning as ever."

"Natural beauty," said one fan.

Read more: Tina O'Brien reveals daughter Scarlett could be heading to LA after Disney audition

Scarlett, whose dad is actor and reality TV star Ryan Thomas, is already taking after her parents.

Tina recently called her a "natural born entertainer" in a chat with TV Life.

PIC

A natural entertainer

She told the publication: "[Scarlett's] a really good mimic. And the most incredible singer. She's brilliant and she's getting better and better. I'm really excited for when she's older."

She wasn't always set on following her parents into the world of entertainment.

Tina continued: "I run drama classes for children, so she's been coming to them since she was four. When she was younger she'd say, 'I don't want to go.' But I'd say, 'Tough, I'm going, so you're coming with me!'

"Now, she's like, 'Are you going today?! Please can I come!' She loves it and even says, 'It's my favourite place to be because I feel like I get to be who I am'."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.