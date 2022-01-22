Tilly Ramsay has revealed who will replace Nikita Kuzmin as her dance partner on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

The run of arena shows kicked off in Birmingham on Thursday (January 20).

But unfortunately for Tilly, and the pair’s fans, Nikita was unable to participate after coming down with COVID-19.

Neil Jones will dance with Tilly Ramsay on the Strictly live tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tilly Ramsay reacts to the first night of the Strictly live tour

On Instagram, Tilly indicated she was sad that Nikita wasn’t able to join her to perform in Brum.

However, she also revealed which familiar Strictly star will be stepping in for the Ukrainian star… Neil Jones!

Even though I was terrified I absolutely loved every second of it!

Sharing a series of images and clips yesterday (January 21), Tilly admitted she was rather nervous about her live show debut.

The post included snaps of Tilly with Rose Ayling-Ellis, Maisie Smith, Kai Widdrington and Amy Dowden.

Tilly captioned the upload: “A few pics from last night. First show on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour and even though I was terrified I absolutely loved every second of it!

“Missing @nikita__kuzmin but so grateful to @mr_njonesofficial for dancing with me until he’s back!”

‘I miss him’

Even though Tilly expressed her gratitude to Neil, it seems that she is still keeping Nikita updated with how the tour is going.

She shared a screenshot on her Insta Stories account yesterday showing a FaceTime catch up after the first performance.

Tilly and Nikita are keeping in tough (Credit: Instagram/ @tillyramsay)

The pic showed Nikita wrapped up in a hoody and hat – and holding a pack of Strepsils up to the camera.

Get well soon, Nikita!

The Strictly live tour continues until Sunday February 13.

