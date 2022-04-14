This Morning host Holly Willoughby has shared a beautiful picture of her daughter Belle.

The TV host is off work this week, spending time with her kids – Belle, Chester and Harry – over the Easter holidays.

However, much to the delight of fans she’s still been active on social media, today (April 14) sharing a rare picture of gorgeous Belle.

Holly Willoughby is currently enjoying her Easter break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Holly Willoughby celebrates Belle’s birthday

Holly uploaded the picture of Belle to celebrate her 11th birthday.

The picture shows Belle from behind, because Holly keeps her kids’ faces private.

She’s seen looking at the sunset from a luxury yacht, her long hair blowing in the wind.

This Morning star Holly captioned the post: “Happy birthday beautiful Belle… we love you so much… let’s see what 11 brings…”

Holly then gave away a bit of a teaser as to what Belle could expect from her day, sharing the ice cream, cake, sweets, sushi and puppy emojis.

On her Stories, she revealed how Belle celebrated her birthday.

Holly shared a picture of the tot’s “magical sleepover” complete with pink tipi-style tents.

Belle enjoyed a “magical” sleepover for her birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Holly’s fans all say the same thing

Fans of the This Morning presenter rushed to comment on Belle’s birthday post.

Many of them wished the gorgeous little girl a happy birthday.

And others commented that Belle isn’t so little any more.

In fact, they pointed out that she’s growing up fast!

She looks so tall, beautiful and all grown up!

“Gosh hasn’t she grown up,” said one Holly fan.

“Wow she looks so tall, beautiful and all grown up!” said a second.

Another added: “Wow she looks so grown up.”

“Wow 11 Happy Birthday Belle – she’s got so tall,” another added.

One fellow mum, however, issued a bit of a warning to mum-of-three Holly.

They quipped: “Happy birthday Belle. My daughter turned 11 on Monday and can safely say 11 brings more attitude!”

