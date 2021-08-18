This Morning has received complaints from viewers after host Eamonn Holmes compared Dr Zoe Williams’ hair to that of an alpaca.

TV’s governing body Ofcom received the complaints after viewers took to social media.

This Morning with Dr Zoe and Eamonn Holmes has attracted complaints

On an episode from last week, the 61-year-old presenter made the comment after he introduced Dr Zoe’s segment.

Their discussion turned to how health can be benefitted by gardening and alpacas.

Eamonn said: “Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today.”

Dr Zoe replied: “You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish. Don’t touch my hair.”

After a backlash from viewers, reports claim that Ofcom has received 156 complaints about the comment.

Eamonn gave an apology

A “mortified” Eamonn issued an apology on social media.

He said on Twitter: “Hey everyone out there. if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended.”

Dr Zoe and her statement

Subsequently, Dr Zoe issued her own statement.

“(Eamonn) has done the right thing by apologising to me directly and I have accepted his apology,” she said on Instagram.

“What I want to say is that I’m aware that his remarks, though meant without malice, have offended people.

“And if that comment had been made to me by a stranger, then I too would likely be offended.”

“I feel torn as on the one hand it pains me to see the abuse that Eamonn has been receiving because of this (that’s not ok either)… But on the other hand it has opened the door to a conversation that I feel needs to be had.”