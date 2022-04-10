The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness has paid tribute to Tom Parker in a heartbreaking message a week after his death.

Tom sadly died on March 30 at the age of 33 following a battle with brain cancer.

Jay, 31, shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Saturday as he said he’s missing Tom “so much”.

The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness paid tribute to Tom Parker in a heartbreaking message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Parker death

Jay wrote: “Tom, I miss you so much. I don’t know where you are now, but I am so honoured we got to spend time together on earth. An honour.

Read more: Jane McDonald on her ex-husband, her late love Eddie Roth and why she never had children

“I keep reminding myself to be grateful for that time, and I really really am. I am.

“You knew how to live life, fearlessly and with heart. You were so reassuring to be around. What a man.”

Tom Parker died on March 30 following a battle with brain cancer (Credit: ITV)

Jay went on to say that he “can’t believe that’s all memories now”, adding that every single memory now “is priceless”.

He continued: “Life is a gift and you made use of yours in the most powerful ways, you made your dreams come true.

“You found the love of your life, you brought two beautiful humans down to earth, you sang so so powerfully and beautifully and that will never die.”

Jay said he wishes his The Wanted bandmate Tom “had more time” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jay said that everyone remembers the day they met his The Wanted bandmate Tom.

He explained: “You didn’t slip into anyone’s life quietly, you hit them like a ton of bricks and looked them square in the eyes.

“You talked to absolutely everyone as if they were no more and no less than you. What a man.”

Concluding his heartbreaking message, Jay said he wishes Tom “had more time”.

He added: “You did amazing things. I just miss you. Thank you for always being there for me, without fail, always turning up, always looking out, always setting me straight lol.

“Ok enough. Give ‘em Hell. I love you forever. from JayBird.”

The Wanted tributes

Fans left their messages of support to Jay and paid tribute to Tom.

Read more: The Hairy Bikers: Si King on the headache that turned into a fight for life

One person said: “He was so loved by so many!! We will miss him forever, sending you so much love and support!!”

Another commented: “He’ll always be in our hearts and we will love him forever, truly one of a kind in the most special ways!”

Leave your tributes to Tom on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.