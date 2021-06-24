The Railway Children Return shares first look with Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter

The Railway Children Return has shared a first look from its much-anticipated sequel with stars Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter.

Originally shown in 1970, it’s back to enchant a new generation with a new story.

And fans can’t wait to see it.

What did the film studio say about The Railway Children?

The makers of the film, Studio Canal, shared the image on Twitter.

It showed Sheridan and Call The Midwife star Jenny in full period costume frolicking through the fields with a group of children.

It said: “That’s a wrap on The Railway Children Return!

“To celebrate – here’s a first look image of @Sheridansmith1, Jenny Agutter and a new generation of railway children in the sequel to one of the most beloved British family films of all time.”

Sheridan Smith on the set of new movie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

It wasn’t long before fans of the classic family story got in touch to share their excitement.

Sheridan Smith herself replied with a red love heart emoji.

Another fan said: “Really can’t wait for this honey xxxxx.”

“Looking forward to it but fearful! One of my favourite ever films, and such a legacy!”

A young Jenny starred in the original film (Credit: YouTube)

What is The Railway Children all about?

The Railway Children was originally released in 1970 and instantly became a huge hit.

Based on the novel by Edith Nesbit, it tells the story of children Roberta, Peter and Phyllis who move from their comfortable London home to a small cottage in the country.

They move because their father mysteriously leaves the family.

Soon the railway becomes a source of fascination until the awful truth of what happened to their father is revealed.

The original starred a young Jennifer, who became a star after her performance. It also starred Sir Tom Courtenay, who also appears in this sequel.