The Railway Children Sheridan Smith
News

The Railway Children: Sheridan Smith transforms into character for iconic film remake

The film is due in cinemas next year

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

The Railway Children star Sheridan Smith looked completely different as she transformed into her character on set of the iconic remake.

The 39-year-old Cilla actress is currently filming the 1970 classic in Yorkshire with her co-stars.

Channeling a glamorous 1940s look this week, Sheridan was spotted in a pink hair net on set.

Sheridan Smith on set of The Railway Children this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Sheridan wore a silk burgundy blouse and a velvet green jacket.

The actress, who is set to play a school mistress in the film, was also joined by several crew members.

Sheridan first announced her involvement in the classic remake last month.

Read more: Brit Awards 2021: Sheridan Smith leaves fans gobsmacked with ‘tiny’ appearance

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “So excited to announce my next filming job! Starting this month… @studiocanaluk All aboard!”

The new sequel will see a group of children evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War II.

However, the group later come across a young soldier.

Tom Courtenay joined Sheridan on location in Yorkshire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Railway Children: Sheridan shows off her costume

Meanwhile, last week, Sheridan gave fans a glimpse at her character.

Alongside a shot of herself in full costume and makeup, she penned: “So happy to be back filming.”

The post was met to plenty of excited fans, with one saying: “Can’t wait to see this.”

So happy to be back filming

A second shared: “Can’t wait till this comes out.”

Another added: “Glad to hear your back on set filming.”

In addition, actress Anna Friel commented: “Looking radiant and oh so happy. Good for you.”

Who else will appear in The Railway Children?

Sheridan will be joined by a few familiar faces.

The Railway Children’s original star Jenny Agutter will return in the role of Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Waterbury.

Read more: Sheridan Smith worries fans as she shares cryptic message over the ‘most shocking news’

Tom Courtenay will also appear in the upcoming movie.

Furthermore, a new generation of railway children will feature in the flick.

sheridan smith
Sheridan announced her involvement in the movie last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Announcing the upcoming film, producers Studio Canal said: “Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time…

“…The Railway Children Return is an enchanting adventure for a new generation, bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining British cast with stunning locations.”

When did the original Railway Children hit screens?

The original movie first aired in 1970.

However, the story was based on E Nesbit’s novel, which tells the story of the Waterbury children.

The main characters in the book are Bobbie, Phyllis, and Peter.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Richard Madeley on GMB
Richard Madeley on GMB: Viewers are making the same joke about host and Alan Partridge
BBC Breakfast Louise Minchin
BBC Breakfast: Louise Minchin statement in full as she quits after 20 years
Bafta TV Awards
Bafta TV Awards issue statement as Dame Barbara Windsor is missing from In Memoriam tribute
Death In Paradise series 11 - Ralf Little
Death In Paradise series 11 welcomes new recruit as filming starts in Guadeloupe
Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones admits she was trolled after going up a dress size
Prince Harry welcomes baby with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘to take five-month paternity break after daughter Lilibet’s birth’