The Railway Children star Sheridan Smith looked completely different as she transformed into her character on set of the iconic remake.

The 39-year-old Cilla actress is currently filming the 1970 classic in Yorkshire with her co-stars.

Channeling a glamorous 1940s look this week, Sheridan was spotted in a pink hair net on set.

Sheridan Smith on set of The Railway Children this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Sheridan wore a silk burgundy blouse and a velvet green jacket.

The actress, who is set to play a school mistress in the film, was also joined by several crew members.

Sheridan first announced her involvement in the classic remake last month.

Read more: Brit Awards 2021: Sheridan Smith leaves fans gobsmacked with ‘tiny’ appearance

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “So excited to announce my next filming job! Starting this month… @studiocanaluk All aboard!”

The new sequel will see a group of children evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War II.

However, the group later come across a young soldier.

Tom Courtenay joined Sheridan on location in Yorkshire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Railway Children: Sheridan shows off her costume

Meanwhile, last week, Sheridan gave fans a glimpse at her character.

Alongside a shot of herself in full costume and makeup, she penned: “So happy to be back filming.”

The post was met to plenty of excited fans, with one saying: “Can’t wait to see this.”

So happy to be back filming

A second shared: “Can’t wait till this comes out.”

Another added: “Glad to hear your back on set filming.”

In addition, actress Anna Friel commented: “Looking radiant and oh so happy. Good for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheridan Smith OBE (@sheridansmithster)

Who else will appear in The Railway Children?

Sheridan will be joined by a few familiar faces.

The Railway Children’s original star Jenny Agutter will return in the role of Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Waterbury.

Read more: Sheridan Smith worries fans as she shares cryptic message over the ‘most shocking news’

Tom Courtenay will also appear in the upcoming movie.

Furthermore, a new generation of railway children will feature in the flick.

Sheridan announced her involvement in the movie last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Announcing the upcoming film, producers Studio Canal said: “Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time…

“…The Railway Children Return is an enchanting adventure for a new generation, bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining British cast with stunning locations.”

When did the original Railway Children hit screens?

The original movie first aired in 1970.

However, the story was based on E Nesbit’s novel, which tells the story of the Waterbury children.

The main characters in the book are Bobbie, Phyllis, and Peter.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.