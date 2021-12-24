The nation’s favourite Christmas film has been revealed and we’re not convinced!

Snuggling up with a cup of hot chocolate and watching a marathon of the best Christmas films is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

And there will be households up and down the land having a good binge this weekend.

Thanks to PokerListings.com we finally have a list of the nation’s top 10 favourite Christmas films to watch this year.

Elf is the nation’s most popular Christmas film (Credit: Youtube)

The most popular Christmas film

Elf has taken the top spot for the nation’s most popular Christmas film.

The comedy has a great cast including Will Ferrel, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan.

It’s a funny and lighthearted Christmas film about an elf who discovers that he’s a human and he moves to New York to find his real family.

The Christmas classic has received over 30,000 Google searches and has scored a total of 7/10 on IMBD.

The nation’s second favourite Christmas film is The Nightmare Before Christmas (Credit: Youtube)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas is an unusual film to have taken second place but the nation seem to love it.

The film scored a whopping 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It was directed by Tim Burton and became the first animated film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Home Alone is a Christmas classic (Credit: Youtube)

Home Alone

Another Christmas favourite is Home Alone.

The Christmas comedy is every kid’s dream, and every parent’s nightmare.

It tells a story of a young boy left home alone on Christmas who has to face two horrid intruders all on his own.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Christmas Carol is Disney’s re-imagined tale of the classic novel A Christmas Carol.

The movie has become very popular over Christmas and has received a total of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The nation’s fifth favourite Christmas film is Last Christmas (Credit: Youtube)

Last Christmas

Last Christmas is a recent Christmas film.

It was only released in 2019 but it has already managed to win over the nation.

The romantic comedy is inspired by the music of George Michael and tells the story of a singer who gains a new perspective of life after she meets a man named Tom.

It also includes a fantastic cast including Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding.

Love Actually is one of the nation’s Christmas favourites (Credit: Youtube)

Love Actually

The rom com Love Actually is definitely one to revisit this Christmas.

The film has a great cast starring Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.

It also boasts the perfect Christmas soundtrack!

It’s a classic that will certainly get you in the mood for Christmas this year.

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Claus also managed to make it to the top 10.

It’s a film that was released back in 1985 about how an old man became Santa Claus.

It scored a decent 66% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s A Wonderful Life is another Christmas classic (Credit: Youtube)

It’s A Wonderful Life

Ironically, for the most part of the film it actually isn’t a wonderful life.

The film is about a businessman that almost takes his own life, until an angel visits him and shows him what life would have been like if he wasn’t born.

The Christmas movie was released in 1946 and since then it has received a score of 8.6/10 on IMBD.

Love hard made it to the top ten Christmas favourites (Credit: Youtube)

Love Hard

The Christmas rom com Love Hard was only released on Netflix a month ago.

But it has already managed to crawl its way into the nation’s top 10 favourite Christmas films.

The movie is about a woman who travels to her online boyfriend’s hometown for Christmas but discovers she’s been catfished.

It has a very familiar cast including Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet. and it has scored a great 6.3/10 on IMBD.

The Snowman is another Christmas movie loved by the nation (Credit: Youtube)

The Snowman

The silent but beautiful Christmas film is based on the Raymond Briggs picture book called The Snowman.

The film tells a story about a boy who makes a snowman and it magically comes to life.

It’s a sweet and heartwarming classic that teaches us about the magic of Christmas.

The film scored 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and received 8.2/10 on IMBD.

