The girlfriend of Archie Lyndhurst, actress Nethra Tilakumara, has broken her silence after the young actor’s cause of death was announced.

It comes after his devastated family revealed Archie had died of a brain haemorrhage in his sleep.

Lucy Lyndhurst shared the news on Instagram, saying she and Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas were given the “harrowing” news just before Christmas.

Now Archie’s devoted girlfriend, who Lucy called the “love of his life”, has broken her silence.

What has the girlfriend of Archie Lyndhurst said about his death?

Heartbroken Nethra posted several pictures to Instagram, a heartfelt quote and a video of her beau singing happy birthday to her.

Lucy revealed they had celebrated Nethra’s birthday just days before his tragic death.

She shared a quote to her grid and captioned it: “Til infinity.”

The quote read: “There are rare moment when another soul dips near yours, as stars once a year brush the earth. Such a constellation he was to me.”

Nethra paid tribute to Archie’s parents (Credit: Instagram)

‘The most incredible mother and father’

Nethra also paid tribute to the Lyndhurst family.

Posting to her Stories, she re-shared Lucy’s heartfelt post that revealed her son’s cause of death.

The purest love ever.

Nethra said: “The most incredible mother and father, the most beautiful, beautiful human beings.”

She added: “The most beautiful extraordinary family.”

In another she re-shared a picture of herself and Archie kissing.

She said: “Archie I love you with everything I have. Everything. I miss you, so much.

“I love you so much my beautiful, beautiful boy.

“We will carry on where we left off.”

Lucy described Nethra as the love of Archie’s life (Credit: Instagram)

‘The purest love ever’

Nethra replied to some of her followers – doubtless friends of the couple – who sent their well wishes following her posts.

Lucy Lyndhurst also posted underneath Nethra’s post.

She said: “Love you forever darling girl. As will he.”

Lucy added: “The purest love ever.”

