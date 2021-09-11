Phillip Schofield’s health condition which ‘drove him insane’ and made his mum ‘fear he’d go blind’

The Cube host Phillip Schofield previously opened up about an eye condition which ‘drove him insane’.

The This Morning presenter, 59, explained that he suffers from “floaters” in his eyes and it left his mum fearing he was going blind.

Phillip spoke about the condition as he was recalling the moment he came out gay to his mum.

Phil spoke about his eye condition last year (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The Cube host Phillip Schofield on eye condition

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show last year, Phil explained: “And so I sat down and we chatted and we chatted and I have floaters in my eyes, which drive me crazy.

“I don’t talk about them very much, I’ve talked about them more obviously because they’re mentioned in the book and loads have people have come to me and said ‘oh my god me too!’

Phil said the eye condition ‘drove him mad’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But this is not like the little bits that you see floating, this is like a filthy bathroom window drifting in front of my vision.

“We’re getting closer and closer to being able to find someone who can fix them.”

At the time, Phil said the condition would “drive him mad” when he was trying to read an autocue.

He continued: “They drive me mad, but they’re not dangerous in any way.

“So I went down there, my mum knows about these and we had our fish and chips and I said mum I have something to tell you.

Phil came out as gay last year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What else did The Cube star Phil say?

“So she said ‘okay, alright, okay…’

“I said ‘I’m gay.’ And she went ‘oh thank god’ and I looked at her and she said ‘I thought you were going blind’ and I said ‘what the hell do you mean? Why do you think I’m going blind?’

“She said: ‘Those things you’ve got in your eyes and I know you’ve been very sad recently’ and I said ‘no mum, no. No I’m not going blind.'”

Phil came out as gay in February last year.

He released a statement to the world and shortly after appeared on This Morning alongside his best pal Holly Willoughby.

At the time, he said he remains a family with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters – Molly and Ruby.

