The Chase star Mark Labbett stuns fans with ‘dapper’ appearance following incredible weight loss

The Chase star Mark Labbett has stunned fans with a “dapper” and “handsome” look following his incredible weight loss.

Mark, 56, took to social media ahead of a night out on the town.

And all dressed up, he looked like a million dollars. Suits you, sir!

Off to ITV Palooza in my shiny new jacket. Thanks to my US wardrobe mistress @Vtrilling x pic.twitter.com/yPuPpj0nmI — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) November 23, 2021

What did Mark Labbett from The Chase show in his social media post?

ITV’s great and the good attended the annual ITV Palooza last night (Tuesday November 23) and Mark went along for the shindig.

Dressed in his patented black suit and red tie, he cut a dashing figure.

He shared the image with fans on his Twitter page, and said: “Off to ITV Palooza in my shiny new jacket. Thanks to my US wardrobe mistress @Vtrilling x.”

And it wasn’t long until fans got in touch to shower him with compliments.

Mark on the red carpet at ITV Palooza (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the selfie?

One fan wrote: “Looking very dapper [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji].”

Another said: “Mark you look quite dapper in your shiny new jacket. You are a very handsome young man! [fire emoji].”

A third gushed: “Wowza look at you… you look amazing, I bet ya feel amazing – smashing it Mr L!”

Finally, a fourth couldn’t get over his weight loss.

They joked: “Any more weight loss and you will have to change your nickname! Amazing!”

Mark Labbett on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Why did Mark go on a weight loss journey?

Earlier this year, Mark revealed that he had shed an incredible 10 stone after being diagnosed with diabetes.

In an Instagram post, he said: “I completely changed my lifestyle around when I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017.

“Since then I have prioritised my overall health and fitness and have been on a real-life weight loss journey losing nearly 10 stone since my diagnosis.”

He revealed he’s much more physically active and eats healthier, too, in order to control his blood glucose levels.