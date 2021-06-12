Tess Daly stunned her Instagram fans by showing a glimpse of her toned figure in a bikini.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 52, shared a picture to her account as she sported a light blue two-piece and a cover-up.

Tess told her fans she was “hoping for another scorcher” this weekend and also paid tribute to Amanda Holden and Katie Piper for wearing Naia Beach swimwear recently.

What did Tess Daly say on Instagram?

The star wrote: “Hoping for another scorcher of a weekend.

“The Summer of… wearing our swimwear in the backgarden!

“Great to see the girls rocking the NAIA pieces @katiepiper_ , @noholdenback, @gabbylogan.”

Tess wowed in the bikini (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fans couldn’t get over how great Tess looked.

One person gushed: “You are looking beautiful, Tess.”

Another commented: “Wow your figure is amazing.”

One added: “Stunningly beautiful and what a figure you look about 35 Tess.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda wowed her fans with a bikini snap.

Tess followed in Amanda’s footsteps (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Amanda is no stranger to showing off her incredibly toned figure, but fans were still left stunned.

The star posed in a white bikini as she enjoyed a family holiday with her husband Chris and their daughters, Alexa and Hollie.

The image showed Amanda, 50, wearing the bikini underneath an open white shirt.

The mum-of-two wrote: “Feeling ‘all white’ today.”

The post has racked up over 90,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments.

What did fans say?

One fan gushed: “Wow wow wow.”

Another said: “Absolutely stunning.”

One wrote: “OMGGGGGGGGG!!! This is EVERYTHING.” [Sic]

Tess also commented: “You look SENSATIONAL. Love the @naia_beach.”

Meanwhile, after returning from her holiday, Amanda joked about replacing Tess on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Davina McCall.

Amanda joked about replacing Tess on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The TV stars teased about a new project they were working on, and Amanda suggested she and Davina could fill in for Tess and Claudia Winkleman.

Alongside a picture of herself and Davina smiling, Amanda said: “@davinamccall and I are taking the PLUNGE together, exciting project on the way.

“Oh and if @tessdaly & @claudiawinkle need a night off…”

Laughing, Tess commented: “LOVE IT!”

