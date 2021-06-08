Amanda Holden took to Instagram to tease an exciting project with Davina McCall, leaving her fans very excited.

The I Can See Your Voice star shared a photo of herself and Davina as they wowed in glamorous outfits.

Amanda looked stunning a plunging glitter jumpsuit while Davina wore a hot pink suit.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

The star wrote alongside the snap: “@davinamccall and I are taking the PLUNGE together.

“Exciting project on the way. (Oh and if @tessdaly & @claudiawinkle need a night off….) #twinning.”

The post left Amanda’s fans in a tizz, as many expressed their excitement.

Amanda teased an upcoming project with Davina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “Okay you keep dropping bombs of sneak peeks into your projects and the anticipation is killing me.”

Another said: “My two favourite ladies in the world, I’m so excited for this.”

A third added: “Can’t wait to see what you have planned!”

Another person mistook Amanda and Davina for Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

They said: “Omg, why did I think it was Tess and Claudia like for a little moment.”

Davina told fans to ‘brace themselves’ (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, former Big Brother star Davina also teased their upcoming project.

She wrote on Instagram: “Today this happened… we laughed a lot.

“Me and @noholdenback are working on something… brace yourselves…”

Davina previously discussed about having a ‘plunge-off’ with Amanda with their outfits.

Amanda often sparked complaints with her outfits (Credit: ITV)

Davina told The Sun: “I plunged on show two and I had the cleavage to match. Now it’s a ‘plunge-off’ between me and Amanda.”

Her comment comes after Amanda sparked many Ofcom complaints for her risqué outfits on Britain’s Got Talent.

