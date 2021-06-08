Amanda Holden teases Instagram project with Davina
News

Amanda Holden excites Instagram fans as she teases project with Davina McCall

Amanda teased taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

By Rebecca Carter

Amanda Holden took to Instagram to tease an exciting project with Davina McCall, leaving her fans very excited.

The I Can See Your Voice star shared a photo of herself and Davina as they wowed in glamorous outfits.

Amanda looked stunning a plunging glitter jumpsuit while Davina wore a hot pink suit.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

The star wrote alongside the snap: “@davinamccall and I are taking the PLUNGE together.

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans as she shows off legs in mini dress

“Exciting project on the way. (Oh and if @tessdaly & @claudiawinkle need a night off….) #twinning.”

The post left Amanda’s fans in a tizz, as many expressed their excitement.

Amanda Holden wows Instagram fans with leggy photo
Amanda teased an upcoming project with Davina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “Okay you keep dropping bombs of sneak peeks into your projects and the anticipation is killing me.”

Another said: “My two favourite ladies in the world, I’m so excited for this.”

A third added: “Can’t wait to see what you have planned!”

Another person mistook Amanda and Davina for Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

They said: “Omg, why did I think it was Tess and Claudia like for a little moment.”

Amanda Holden tells instagram fans she's teaming up with Davina McCall
Davina told fans to ‘brace themselves’ (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, former Big Brother star Davina also teased their upcoming project.

She wrote on Instagram: “Today this happened… we laughed a lot.

My two favourite ladies in the world, I’m so excited for this.

“Me and @noholdenback are working on something… brace yourselves…”

Davina previously discussed about having a ‘plunge-off’ with Amanda with their outfits.

Amanda Holden Instagram
Amanda often sparked complaints with her outfits (Credit: ITV)

Davina told The Sun: “I plunged on show two and I had the cleavage to match. Now it’s a ‘plunge-off’ between me and Amanda.”

Read more: Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes attacked by cruel trolls over holiday date night

Her comment comes after Amanda sparked many Ofcom complaints for her risqué outfits on Britain’s Got Talent.

What do you think Amanda and Davina’s project is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Richard Madeley on GMB
Richard Madeley on GMB: Viewers are making the same joke about host and Alan Partridge
Death In Paradise series 11 - Ralf Little
Death In Paradise series 11 welcomes new recruit as filming starts in Guadeloupe
Richard Madeley on GMB with Dr Hilary
GMB: Richard Madeley and Dr Hilary Jones clash in lockdown debate
Bafta TV Awards
Bafta TV Awards issue statement as Dame Barbara Windsor is missing from In Memoriam tribute
Time viewers baffled how Sue Johnston can play the mother of Sean Bean
BBC Breakfast Louise Minchin
BBC Breakfast: Louise Minchin statement in full as she quits after 20 years