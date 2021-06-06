Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes fell victim to taunts from cruel trolls as they enjoyed a date night on holiday.

Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda posted a gorgeous picture of herself and Chris before they headed out to dinner.

The couple are currently on holiday with their daughters Lexi and Hollie.

Amanda Holden is on holiday with her husband and daughters (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden post about her husband?

Amanda shared a gorgeous picture of herself and hubby Chris.

The star looked demure in the picture, with her holiday tan accentuated by her black crossover dress.

Read more: Amanda Holden shows off her trim figure as she poses in see-through swimsuit

Chris, meanwhile, looked dapper in a shirt and jumper as the couple posed ahead of their night out.

Amanda said: “Date night with my gorgeous.”

However, while many agreed the pair make a gorgeous couple, others had something a little more mean to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

So what did the trolls say?

The pair are seen beaming from ear to ear in the picture, and it’s this that has caught the attention of some meanies.

Targeting Chris, one accused him of having “Tippex teeth”.

They said: “What’s the craic with the Tippex teeth?”

One Amanda fan had a witty comeback though.

What’s the craic with the Tippex teeth?

They said: “How to say you’ve got manky teeth without saying you’ve got manky teeth.”

“Where did yous get your teeth done?” another asked cruelly.

Read more: Amanda Holden drives fans wild with eye-popping bikini picture

Another also pointed out Chris’s white teeth and said: “If @colgateuk don’t snap this up for their next campaign they’re missing a trick.”

Others said that Chris looked the spitting image of John Bishop.

“Anyone else think that was John Bishop for a second?” asked one.

“John Bishop is ageing well,” said another.

And some even accused Amanda of using “filters” on the picture.

“Filtered out of their minds,” the troll said.

“Beautiful couple. Ignore the negative Nellies,” one fan said.

“Such a gorgeous couple. Enjoy your night!” added another.

Amanda also came under fire for a picture she posted of her daughters (Credit: Splash News)

What else has Amanda posted from her holiday?

Earlier this week Amanda came under fire again for a picture she posted from her holiday.

This time it was of her daughters.

However, some followers took exception to the fact that Lexi – who is 15 – was wearing make-up in the picture.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.