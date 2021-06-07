Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans as she shows off legs in mini dress

Amanda Holden wowed her Instagram fans as she flaunted her toned legs in a mini dress today.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 50, recently returned home from a getaway with her family as she enjoyed a break from Heart radio.

However, today (June 7), she was back and thrilled fans with her very summery outfit choice.

What did Amanda Holden show on Instagram?

The mum-of-two wore a red ditsy floral dress from SilkFred.

She sported a pair of black heels and styled her blonde locks in loose waves.

Amanda’s toned legs were on full display as she playfully posed on a desk.

Amanda showed off her glowing tan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda said: “Morning back with my radio #family @thisisheart.”

Her fans couldn’t get enough of her figure, as one person commented: “So beautiful love the dress.”

Another wrote: “Those legs…”

Legs for days with a killer pair of heels..

One added: “Oh my check them legs.”

A fourth gushed: “Legs for days with a killer pair of heels..”

Amanda often wows in mini dresses on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where has Amanda been recently?

Amanda has recently enjoyed a break away with her husband Chris and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

She shared a string of snaps of their sunny holiday, including a couple of her posing in a bikini.

One snap over the weekend sent her followers wild as Amanda posed in a black mesh swimsuit as she posed on rocks.

She wrote: “Fancy a dip?! #familytime.”

Amanda looked incredible in a swimsuit on holiday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

One follower commented, “Absolutely stunning,” while another said, “Ohh wow looking amazing”.

Meanwhile, Amanda also shared a selfie with her husband Chris before they headed out for a date night.

The picture showed the loved-up pair beaming as they matched in black outfits.

Amanda told her fans: “#datenight with my gorgeous.”

And it wasn’t just Amanda and Chris who fans were gushing over as the I Can See Your Voice star also shared a picture of her daughters.

The image showed Lexi and Hollie beaming on the beach as they smiled at the camera whilst wearing coordinating outfits.

Amanda simply captioned the post: “#Sisters,” followed by a red heart emoji.

