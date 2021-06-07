Amanda Holden stuns on Instagram in mini dress
News

Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans as she shows off legs in mini dress

Amanda never fails to impress!

By Rebecca Carter

Amanda Holden wowed her Instagram fans as she flaunted her toned legs in a mini dress today.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 50, recently returned home from a getaway with her family as she enjoyed a break from Heart radio.

However, today (June 7), she was back and thrilled fans with her very summery outfit choice.

What did Amanda Holden show on Instagram?

The mum-of-two wore a red ditsy floral dress from SilkFred.

Read more: Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes attacked by cruel trolls over holiday date night

She sported a pair of black heels and styled her blonde locks in loose waves.

Amanda’s toned legs were on full display as she playfully posed on a desk.

Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans in mini dress
Amanda showed off her glowing tan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda said: “Morning back with my radio #family @thisisheart.”

Her fans couldn’t get enough of her figure, as one person commented: “So beautiful love the dress.”

Another wrote: “Those legs…”

Legs for days with a killer pair of heels..

One added: “Oh my check them legs.”

A fourth gushed: “Legs for days with a killer pair of heels..”

Amanda Holden wows Instagram fans with leggy photo
Amanda often wows in mini dresses on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where has Amanda been recently?

Amanda has recently enjoyed a break away with her husband Chris and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

She shared a string of snaps of their sunny holiday, including a couple of her posing in a bikini.

One snap over the weekend sent her followers wild as Amanda posed in a black mesh swimsuit as she posed on rocks.

She wrote: “Fancy a dip?! #familytime.”

Amanda Holden Bikini on Instagram
Amanda looked incredible in a swimsuit on holiday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

One follower commented, “Absolutely stunning,” while another said, “Ohh wow looking amazing”.

Meanwhile, Amanda also shared a selfie with her husband Chris before they headed out for a date night.

The picture showed the loved-up pair beaming as they matched in black outfits.

Amanda told her fans: “#datenight with my gorgeous.”

And it wasn’t just Amanda and Chris who fans were gushing over as the I Can See Your Voice star also shared a picture of her daughters.

The image showed Lexi and Hollie beaming on the beach as they smiled at the camera whilst wearing coordinating outfits.

Read more: Amanda Holden poses in provocatively low-cut mesh swimsuit on Instagram

Amanda simply captioned the post: “#Sisters,” followed by a red heart emoji.

What do you think of Amanda’s dress? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

