Tess Daly delights fans with news as she admits her daughter will be ‘mortified’

Tess Daly has shared exciting news with her fans which has left them delighted.

However, the Strictly Come Dancing host admitted her daughter will be “mortified”.

Tess shared on Instagram that she’s officially joined TikTok as she revealed a glimpse of the content she’s posting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly on TikTok

Tess shared a video of herself in different stunning dress at what looks like backstage at Strictly.

Read more: Strictly host Tess Daly praised for ‘natural’ snaps during family break with husband Vernon Kay

The Strictly theme tune is playing over the top of the video.

Tess wrote: “My daughter will probably be mortified but I’ve joined @TikTok.

Tess said her daughter will be “mortified” that she’s on TikTok (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Head on over to my stories or click the link in my bio to find my account!”

Fans loved the news, however, and gushed over Tess’ video.

One said: “Ha! Awesome, good for you! I can barely manage Instagram let alone try TikTok.”

Another commented: “Total girl crush.”

A third added: “Always looking absolutely fabulous.”

Tess’ fans were thrilled over the news (Credit: ITV)

Another person could relate to Tess, commenting: “My daughter is mortified too and I’m blocked on all her accounts.”

Tess has more than 800,000 followers on her Instagram account and she often keeps them updated with various things in her life.

Last week, the TV star shared an important message about mental health.

She shared a black and white selfie as she told her followers that Mental Health Awareness Week “is more important than ever”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess on Instagram

Tess wrote: “After 2 years of uncertainty, #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek is more important than ever.

“Whether it’s checking in on your friends and family from time to time, or taking a moment of self care for yourself (so many of you gave your favourites on my last post about the little things that leave you feeling renewed) and make wellbeing a priority.”

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

She added: “I started journaling/list making this year and its really helped me to prioritise and refocus my energy for myself and those who need it most.”

Tess is known for hosting Strictly in the autumn with her co-star Claudia Winkleman. The duo are expected to return to the BBC show later this year.

Can you relate to Tess’ comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.