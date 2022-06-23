Tess Daly delights fans as she announces big family news: ‘How time flies’

Tess Daly has delighted Instagram fans with a throwback pic which accompanied some exciting family news.

The 53-year-old presenter posted a snap of herself, alongside a very young-looking Vernon Kay and their daughter Phoebe as a baby.

She has captioned the throwback snap: “And to think this one just passed her driving test how time flies! Congrats Phoebe.”

A string of heart and clapping emojis followed the caption.

Phoebe was born in October 2004 and will celebrate her 18th birthday later this year.

Feeling old yet?

Tess’s celeb friends joined in to congratulate Phoebe on her motoring success.

Her Strictly co-host, Claudia Winkleman posted a string of heart emojis.

Fellow TV host Kate Thornton also commented saying: “Wow! Congratulations!”

It wasn’t only the family’s famous friends who chimed in to say congrats to Phoebe.

Well wishing fans also posted their messages of delight in Tess’s comments section.

One fan agreed with Tess’s sentiments about time going too fast.

Tess’s daughter Phoebe passed her driving test (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess’ children

The follower said: “Congratulations to Pheobe. My daughter turns 15 next week and I’m genuinely not coping with life right now. Why do they have to grow up?”

Another agreed, adding: “No sorry she’s deffo not old enough to drive! Well done Phoebe!! X.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Time flies my daughter is now 30 and getting married next year!”

One joked: “Now you have a designated driver, Tess.”

In the cute pic, Tess and Vernon, 48, look every inch the proud, but exhausted parents of a newborn.

The pair are beaming at the camera, but there’s definitely a hint of a few sleepless nights there too.

Other fans flocked to tell Tess how she and Vernon barely look any different, almost 18 years later.

“Tess you haven’t changed one bit!! Forever young,” gushed one fan.

Another added: “Congratulations, and you two never seem to grow any older!”

Tess and Vernon welcomed baby Phoebe in 2004 (Credit: Splash)

Tess also shared a snap of a cupcake with a huge ‘Congratulations Phoebe’ sparkler attached.

The couple, who have been married since 2003, also have a younger daughter called Amber, 12.

Tess describes herself as the mum of a ‘teen and a tween’ in her Instagram bio.

Earlier this month, Tess stunned fans with some bikini snaps during a holiday with Vernon.

She captioned the snaps: “Beach all day, every day,” and her followers were left open-mouthed by her age-defying figure.

Tess will be back on screens later this year when Strictly returns for its 19th year.

